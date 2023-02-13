The telephoto camera lens on the iPhone 14 Pro version has a 3x optical zoom, enabling users to shoot high-quality close-up pictures of distant objects.

Only Apple’s Pro models are equipped with such telephoto features. However, owners of non-Pro iPhones can now participate owing to the most recent upgrade to the well-known third-party camera app Halide.

With the addition of virtual lenses to the app’s interface and the use of the same machine learning that drives Halide’s macro mode, Halide 2.11 now has a new function called Neural Telephoto.

In most cases, using digital zoom to widen a picture area reduces the number of megapixels, affecting the image’s quality and producing fuzzy, shaky photos with visible pixels.

The developers of the software claim that neural telephoto is used to take these pictures. With the help of its machine-learning algorithm, it improves them, giving substantially better outcomes at a fictitious 2x zoom.

Machine learning is used to zoom and enhance neural telephoto images in HEIC and JPEG. However, the feature also records entire RAW files that need to be altered or magnified. Halide automatically switches between RAW and JPEG modes when shooting, giving users access to both unaltered RAW files and a zoomed-in, improved JPEG file.

The feature is currently accessible to all current users as a free update. The cost of the Halide app for brand-new users is $2.99 a month, $11.99 per year, or $49.99 for a single purchase.