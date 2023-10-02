A new update has been released for Bleach Brave Souls Update 1.43. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Bleach Brave Souls Update 1.43 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Increased Maximum Player Rank

The maximum Player Rank has been increased to 200. From Rank 51, Player EXP is required to increase your Rank.

Player EXP can be acquired in the following ways:

When clearing a quest, you’ll receive one Soul Ticket’s worth of Player EXP

When completing a Brave Battle, you’ll receive three Soul Ticket’s worth of Player EXP

You will not acquire any Player EXP when:

You fail to complete the quest you were playing

You are adjudged to have been idle in a Co-Op Quest or Epic Raid

Once a day you can choose to play a Co-Op Quest for five times the reward without using a Soul Ticket. When you do this, you will receive five Soul Ticket’s worth of Player EXP.

From Rank 51, you will receive 5 Spirit Orbs each time your Rank increases. Furthermore, ★5 Summons Tickets and other great rewards will be available as rewards for reaching certain Ranks.

Rank Reward Qty 60, 80, 120, 160 ★5 Summons Ticket 1 70, 90, 140, 180 ★5 Accessory Ticket 1 100, 200 Spirit Orbs 100 Ranks, apart the above, that are multiples of 5 Spirit Orbs 25

Guild Quest Update

From October 3 JST a new difficulty level will be added to Guild Quests. There will also be changes to the Guild Quest schedule and rules.

Battle Power

We’ve added the Battle Power feature: a numerical representation of your power calculated from how far you’ve powered up your ★6 characters. Their stats, Link Slot Levels, Transcendence, and whether or not they’ve been Resurrected are all used in this calculation.

You can see your Battle Power on the My Status, Friend, and Guild Member screens.

New App Icon

We have updated the design of the app icon.

Issues Fixed

Equipping Accessories or performing character link in a certain way could allow you to equip the same type of Accessory or character.

Source: Bleach Brave Souls