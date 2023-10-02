Starbreeze Fixes Server Issues for PayDay 3

Starbreeze has announced that the server issues faced by PayDay 3 since its launch have finally been resolved. Initially, the company had attributed the problem to third-party matchmaking software, which encountered an unforeseen error and was unable to handle the overwhelming number of players.

Tobias Sjogren, speaking on behalf of the company, expressed gratitude towards the players for their patience. He acknowledged that this was not the ideal beginning, but emphasized that Starbreeze is committed to continuously improving PayDay 3 to provide the best experience for its players.

Starbreeze also announced that it will now focus on the commercial activities related to PayDay 3, which were temporarily put on hold. Additionally, a major update for the game is scheduled for later this month, which will bring over 200 quality-of-life improvements for all platforms.

PayDay 3 was released on September 21, 2023, for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.