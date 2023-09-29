Intrigue Surrounding X’s Subscription Model

During a recent interview, Elon Musk suggested that X would begin charging users a small monthly fee to use its service in order to combat bots. However, when asked about this plan, X CEO Linda Yaccarino seemed uncertain and asked for clarification. It is surprising that she was unaware of such a significant decision as it directly impacts X’s ad-supported business model. The interviewer pressed further, questioning how many users might be lost with this change and if Yaccarino had been consulted. Yaccarino vaguely responded that they discuss everything but failed to provide a clear answer.

Yaccarino’s background in advertising makes it unlikely that Musk made the decision without her input. When Boorstin mentioned this, Yaccarino combatively questioned whether Elon brought her on board solely for advertising purposes or to lead the company and provide the best user experience. She then went on to discuss X’s future plans, including allowing users to watch videos and transact. However, she still did not address the question of subscriptions.

When prompted once again, Yaccarino dismissed the suggestion that she lacks power and emphasized Musk’s role in product development. Audience members expressed their amusement. Unfortunately, throughout the interview, Yaccarino never directly addressed the proposed subscription model that Musk had discussed. Her responses indicated either a lack of awareness or a belief that the idea was still in early stages.

It is possible that, being a former ad executive, Yaccarino wanted to avoid alarming advertisers who rely on X’s free, ad-supported platform. Overall, the interview revealed a lack of clarity and coordination between Yaccarino and Musk regarding X’s direction. Yaccarino also seemed flustered when asked about other topics, such as Musk’s potential lawsuit against the ADL and staffing for election integrity. It appears that she was not fully informed on some of X’s major decisions.

Additionally, Yaccarino appeared to have an imprecise grasp on X’s user numbers, providing inconsistent figures. This lack of clarity further suggests a disconnect between the CEO and vital information within the company.

In summary, the interview highlighted confusion surrounding X’s subscription model and indicated a possible disconnect between Yaccarino and Musk in running the company.