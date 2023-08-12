





Overwatch 2 Receives Overwhelmingly Negative Reviews on Steam

On Thursday, August 10, Overwatch 2 was given its official launch on Steam. However, users have had overwhelmingly negative reactions to the game’s debut, and the reception has not improved since. Overwatch 2 has garnered reviews on Steam that can be described as “overwhelmingly negative” in barely 24 hours.

High Percentage of Negative Reviews

As of the time of this writing, the game has collected a total of 35,984 reviews. There are 31,513 reviews that are critical, which results in a positive rate of only 12.42% for the product in question.

User Frustrations Highlighted

The majority of user reviews either have no commentary at all or only have one or two sentences, but some highlight a number of the frustrations that players have encountered while playing the Blizzard-developed team shooter.

PvE Missions and Features Scrapped

According to one player, “the primary reason this game was called Overwatch 2 was the announced and overly advertised PvE missions, with the new hero skill trees, customizable abilities, and hero progression, and then after over 3 YEARS of waiting, basically everything PvE-related that was announced in this trailer was canceled.” This statement was made in reference to the fact that the PvE missions that were announced in the trailer were scrapped.

Free-to-Play Model with Microtransactions

Another user commented, “They released Overwatch 2 using the free-to-play business model, which leans more heavily into microtransactions, overpriced skins, and predatory behavior.” To make matters even worse, they disabled the initial game, rendering it unusable even for those who had already purchased it. This means that the player base will need to transition to this free-to-play business model in order to continue playing the game.





