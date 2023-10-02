A new update has been released for Baldur’s Gate 3 Update 1.003.001. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Baldur’s Gate 3 Update 1.003.001 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when listening in on some dialogues during a multiplayer session.
- Fixed crashes caused by corrupted item stacks that could occur when unloading a level or moving to a new region.
- Fixed a savegame issue when loading into a new region while Withers’ Wardrobe was still loaded in an old region.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when loading savegames with potentially invalid items in the inventory.
- Fixed a savegame issue relating to traps.
- Removed duplicated characters and items caused by items being taken across two different cached levels.
- Fixed the preview for the text background option not changing height after you reduce the Dialogue Text Size.
Source: Baldur’s Gate 3