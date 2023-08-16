New Accessibility Choices for Spider-Man 2

One of the many new accessibility choices released for Spider-Man 2 in a recent update on the PlayStation website is the ability to reduce the game’s speed to thirty percent of its normal rate.

The website outlines:

Building on the accessibility enhancements made in prior releases, these features make it possible for more players with a wider range of skills to enjoy playing the game:

Audio: screen reader support will read aloud all on-screen text in menus.

Captions: on-screen captions and audio descriptions are available for cinematic scenes.

Captions: on-screen captions and audio descriptions are available for cinematic scenes. Gameplay: you can slow the action to 70%, 50%, or 30% of the full speed, switching back to regular speed at any time.

As mentioned, the new features will build off the accessibility improvements in previous titles, which for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered include:

Gameplay

QTE Auto Complete – Auto-advance all QTE sequences without button presses.

Change Button Taps to Hold- button prompts that require button taps now require button holds.

Web-Shooter Burst – Enable firing up to three webs at once. Allows the player to web up most enemies in one button press fully.

Aim Mode – Sets aim action to a toggle or a button hold.

Swing/Parkour Mode – Sets swinging and parkour to a toggle or a button hold.

Air Trick Mode

Hold – Air Trick inputs must be held to maintain Air Trick mode.

Toggle Auto Clear – Air Trick input is pressed to enter Air Trick mode. It auto-clears after performing an action that breaks out of Air Trick mode or pressing the Air Trick input again.

Toggle Maintain – Air Trick input is pressed to enter Air Trick mode and persists through other actions while swinging. Pressing the Air Trick input again turns off Air Trick mode.

Chase Assist – Chase targets’ top movement speed is lowered so there is a longer window before the target escapes. Automatically attaches to the chase target when within range. Press [R3] to automatically turn the camera towards the chase target.

Enhanced Auto Aim – Snap onto targets with greater ease while in aim mode.

Increased Dodge Window – Increases the dodge window time.

Skip Puzzles – When Enabled, circuit, spectrography, and surveillance tower puzzles will have the option to skip.

Controller

Accessibility Vibration – Enable additional vibration to assist with auditory and visual gameplay elements, including:

Focus availability

Danger radius of explosives

Collectible assistance

Vibration Intensity – Adjust the intensity of controller vibrations.

Gadget Select Button – Swap the gadget select wheel between [R1] or [L1].

Photo Mode Shortcut – enable the left D-pad shortcut to open Photo Mode.

Adaptive Triggers – When Enabled, the [R2] and [L2] buttons change resistance dynamically during traversal actions.

Camera

Invert up/down

Invert left/right

Camera Sensitivity – Adjusts the camera control sensitivity.

Camera Shake – toggle camera shake on or off.

Swing Camera Motion – Adjust the FOV when swinging.

Camera Follow – Automatically rotate the camera behind Spider-Man while swinging.

Combat Camera – Automatically rotates the camera to keep enemies in view.

Look at Waypoint – Automatically turns the camera towards the objective waypoint.

HUD

Mission Waypoint Display – Toggle Waypoints between always on to show only when pressing R3.

Control Hints – Control hints are displayed on the bottom left corner of the HUD.

Mini-Map – Display the mini-map on the bottom right corner of the HUD.

Air Trick Notifications – XP rewards when doing Air Tricks are displayed on the right side of the HUD.

UI Parallaxing – When turned off, HUD and Pause Menu elements stay in place on the screen.

Icon and Prompt Size – Set the size for in-word waypoints, icons, and prompts.

HUD Background – Enable a contrasting background for the HUD.

Subtitles

Subtitles – Display Subtitles for spoken dialogue.

Subtitle Size – Adjust the size of the subtitles.

Subtitle Background – Enable a background for subtitles for improved readability.

Subtitle Color – Set the text color for subtitles.

Subtitles Speaker Color – Set the speaker name color for subtitles.

Audio

Master Volume – Adjust the overall volume of the game.

Music Volume – Adjust the volume of the game’s music.

Speech Volume – Adjust the volume of the game’s dialogue.

UI Volume – Adjust the volume of the menu sound effects.

SFX Volume – Adjust the volume of the sound effect while in-game.

Audio Balance – Balances the audio between the right and left channels.

Listening Mode Options:

Home Theater – Recommended listening mode for home theater and stereo speaker environments.

Maximum – Similar to Home Theater listening mode with a wider dynamic range.

Television – Reduced bass frequency for small television speakers.

Headphones – Wide dynamic range suitable for headphones.

Midnight – Narrow dynamic range for low-volume playback.

Mono Audio – Combine audio tracks into a single output that plays through each speaker. On PS5, 3D audio must be turned off in the PlayStation 5 settings before this option can be enabled.

English VO – use English Dialogue audio instead of system language if your system language is set to a SKU-supported language.

JJJ Podcast – Automatically play JJJ Podcasts.

Visual

Graphics Mode Options