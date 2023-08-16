New Accessibility Choices for Spider-Man 2
One of the many new accessibility choices released for Spider-Man 2 in a recent update on the PlayStation website is the ability to reduce the game’s speed to thirty percent of its normal rate.
The website outlines:
Building on the accessibility enhancements made in prior releases, these features make it possible for more players with a wider range of skills to enjoy playing the game:
- Audio: screen reader support will read aloud all on-screen text in menus.
Captions: on-screen captions and audio descriptions are available for cinematic scenes.
- Gameplay: you can slow the action to 70%, 50%, or 30% of the full speed, switching back to regular speed at any time.
As mentioned, the new features will build off the accessibility improvements in previous titles, which for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered include:
Gameplay
- QTE Auto Complete – Auto-advance all QTE sequences without button presses.
- Change Button Taps to Hold- button prompts that require button taps now require button holds.
- Web-Shooter Burst – Enable firing up to three webs at once. Allows the player to web up most enemies in one button press fully.
- Aim Mode – Sets aim action to a toggle or a button hold.
- Swing/Parkour Mode – Sets swinging and parkour to a toggle or a button hold.
- Air Trick Mode
- Hold – Air Trick inputs must be held to maintain Air Trick mode.
- Toggle Auto Clear – Air Trick input is pressed to enter Air Trick mode. It auto-clears after performing an action that breaks out of Air Trick mode or pressing the Air Trick input again.
- Toggle Maintain – Air Trick input is pressed to enter Air Trick mode and persists through other actions while swinging. Pressing the Air Trick input again turns off Air Trick mode.
- Chase Assist – Chase targets’ top movement speed is lowered so there is a longer window before the target escapes. Automatically attaches to the chase target when within range. Press [R3] to automatically turn the camera towards the chase target.
- Enhanced Auto Aim – Snap onto targets with greater ease while in aim mode.
- Increased Dodge Window – Increases the dodge window time.
- Skip Puzzles – When Enabled, circuit, spectrography, and surveillance tower puzzles will have the option to skip.
Controller
- Accessibility Vibration – Enable additional vibration to assist with auditory and visual gameplay elements, including:
- Focus availability
- Danger radius of explosives
- Collectible assistance
- Vibration Intensity – Adjust the intensity of controller vibrations.
- Gadget Select Button – Swap the gadget select wheel between [R1] or [L1].
- Photo Mode Shortcut – enable the left D-pad shortcut to open Photo Mode.
- Adaptive Triggers – When Enabled, the [R2] and [L2] buttons change resistance dynamically during traversal actions.
Camera
- Invert up/down
- Invert left/right
- Camera Sensitivity – Adjusts the camera control sensitivity.
- Camera Shake – toggle camera shake on or off.
- Swing Camera Motion – Adjust the FOV when swinging.
- Camera Follow – Automatically rotate the camera behind Spider-Man while swinging.
- Combat Camera – Automatically rotates the camera to keep enemies in view.
- Look at Waypoint – Automatically turns the camera towards the objective waypoint.
HUD
- Mission Waypoint Display – Toggle Waypoints between always on to show only when pressing R3.
- Control Hints – Control hints are displayed on the bottom left corner of the HUD.
- Mini-Map – Display the mini-map on the bottom right corner of the HUD.
- Air Trick Notifications – XP rewards when doing Air Tricks are displayed on the right side of the HUD.
- UI Parallaxing – When turned off, HUD and Pause Menu elements stay in place on the screen.
- Icon and Prompt Size – Set the size for in-word waypoints, icons, and prompts.
- HUD Background – Enable a contrasting background for the HUD.
Subtitles
- Subtitles – Display Subtitles for spoken dialogue.
- Subtitle Size – Adjust the size of the subtitles.
- Subtitle Background – Enable a background for subtitles for improved readability.
- Subtitle Color – Set the text color for subtitles.
- Subtitles Speaker Color – Set the speaker name color for subtitles.
Audio
- Master Volume – Adjust the overall volume of the game.
- Music Volume – Adjust the volume of the game’s music.
- Speech Volume – Adjust the volume of the game’s dialogue.
- UI Volume – Adjust the volume of the menu sound effects.
- SFX Volume – Adjust the volume of the sound effect while in-game.
- Audio Balance – Balances the audio between the right and left channels.
Listening Mode Options:
- Home Theater – Recommended listening mode for home theater and stereo speaker environments.
- Maximum – Similar to Home Theater listening mode with a wider dynamic range.
- Television – Reduced bass frequency for small television speakers.
- Headphones – Wide dynamic range suitable for headphones.
- Midnight – Narrow dynamic range for low-volume playback.
- Mono Audio – Combine audio tracks into a single output that plays through each speaker. On PS5, 3D audio must be turned off in the PlayStation 5 settings before this option can be enabled.
- English VO – use English Dialogue audio instead of system language if your system language is set to a SKU-supported language.
- JJJ Podcast – Automatically play JJJ Podcasts.
Visual
Graphics Mode Options
- Fidelity – 30FPS with graphical features like raytracing, enhanced lighting, and additional VFX. Temporal techniques provide an extra-high-quality picture from a 4K resolution base.
- Performance – 60 FPS without the extra graphical features in Fidelity Mode. Temporal techniques provide a 4K picture from a lower-resolution base.
- HDR – Enable High Dynamic Range. Only available on compatible TVs.
- Brightness – Adjust the brightness.
- Contrast – Adjust the contrast intensity.
- Motion Blur – Adjust the blurring effect created by motion.
- Film Grain – Adjust the intensity of the film grain visual effect.
- Chromatic Aberration – Enables a filmic effect where colors appear slightly shifted and out of focus at the image’s corners.
- High Visibility Spider
ADVERTISEMENT
New Accessibility Choices for Spider-Man 2
One of the many new accessibility choices released for Spider-Man 2 in a recent update on the PlayStation website is the ability to reduce the game’s speed to thirty percent of its normal rate.
The website outlines:
Building on the accessibility enhancements made in prior releases, these features make it possible for more players with a wider range of skills to enjoy playing the game:
- Audio: screen reader support will read aloud all on-screen text in menus.
Captions: on-screen captions and audio descriptions are available for cinematic scenes.
- Gameplay: you can slow the action to 70%, 50%, or 30% of the full speed, switching back to regular speed at any time.
As mentioned, the new features will build off the accessibility improvements in previous titles, which for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered include:
Gameplay
- QTE Auto Complete – Auto-advance all QTE sequences without button presses.
- Change Button Taps to Hold- button prompts that require button taps now require button holds.
- Web-Shooter Burst – Enable firing up to three webs at once. Allows the player to web up most enemies in one button press fully.
- Aim Mode – Sets aim action to a toggle or a button hold.
- Swing/Parkour Mode – Sets swinging and parkour to a toggle or a button hold.
- Air Trick Mode
- Hold – Air Trick inputs must be held to maintain Air Trick mode.
- Toggle Auto Clear – Air Trick input is pressed to enter Air Trick mode. It auto-clears after performing an action that breaks out of Air Trick mode or pressing the Air Trick input again.
- Toggle Maintain – Air Trick input is pressed to enter Air Trick mode and persists through other actions while swinging. Pressing the Air Trick input again turns off Air Trick mode.
- Chase Assist – Chase targets’ top movement speed is lowered so there is a longer window before the target escapes. Automatically attaches to the chase target when within range. Press [R3] to automatically turn the camera towards the chase target.
- Enhanced Auto Aim – Snap onto targets with greater ease while in aim mode.
- Increased Dodge Window – Increases the dodge window time.
- Skip Puzzles – When Enabled, circuit, spectrography, and surveillance tower puzzles will have the option to skip.
Controller
- Accessibility Vibration – Enable additional vibration to assist with auditory and visual gameplay elements, including:
- Focus availability
- Danger radius of explosives
- Collectible assistance
- Vibration Intensity – Adjust the intensity of controller vibrations.
- Gadget Select Button – Swap the gadget select wheel between [R1] or [L1].
- Photo Mode Shortcut – enable the left D-pad shortcut to open Photo Mode.
- Adaptive Triggers – When Enabled, the [R2] and [L2] buttons change resistance dynamically during traversal actions.
Camera
- Invert up/down
- Invert left/right
- Camera Sensitivity – Adjusts the camera control sensitivity.
- Camera Shake – toggle camera shake on or off.
- Swing Camera Motion – Adjust the FOV when swinging.
- Camera Follow – Automatically rotate the camera behind Spider-Man while swinging.
- Combat Camera – Automatically rotates the camera to keep enemies in view.
- Look at Waypoint – Automatically turns the camera towards the objective waypoint.
HUD
- Mission Waypoint Display – Toggle Waypoints between always on to show only when pressing R3.
- Control Hints – Control hints are displayed on the bottom left corner of the HUD.
- Mini-Map – Display the mini-map on the bottom right corner of the HUD.
- Air Trick Notifications – XP rewards when doing Air Tricks are displayed on the right side of the HUD.
- UI Parallaxing – When turned off, HUD and Pause Menu elements stay in place on the screen.
- Icon and Prompt Size – Set the size for in-word waypoints, icons, and prompts.
- HUD Background – Enable a contrasting background for the HUD.
Subtitles
- Subtitles – Display Subtitles for spoken dialogue.
- Subtitle Size – Adjust the size of the subtitles.
- Subtitle Background – Enable a background for subtitles for improved readability.
- Subtitle Color – Set the text color for subtitles.
- Subtitles Speaker Color – Set the speaker name color for subtitles.
Audio
- Master Volume – Adjust the overall volume of the game.
- Music Volume – Adjust the volume of the game’s music.
- Speech Volume – Adjust the volume of the game’s dialogue.
- UI Volume – Adjust the volume of the menu sound effects.
- SFX Volume – Adjust the volume of the sound effect while in-game.
- Audio Balance – Balances the audio between the right and left channels.
Listening Mode Options:
- Home Theater – Recommended listening mode for home theater and stereo speaker environments.
- Maximum – Similar to Home Theater listening mode with a wider dynamic range.
- Television – Reduced bass frequency for small television speakers.
- Headphones – Wide dynamic range suitable for headphones.
- Midnight – Narrow dynamic range for low-volume playback.
- Mono Audio – Combine audio tracks into a single output that plays through each speaker. On PS5, 3D audio must be turned off in the PlayStation 5 settings before this option can be enabled.
- English VO – use English Dialogue audio instead of system language if your system language is set to a SKU-supported language.
- JJJ Podcast – Automatically play JJJ Podcasts.
Visual
Graphics Mode Options
- Fidelity – 30FPS with graphical features like raytracing, enhanced lighting, and additional VFX. Temporal techniques provide an extra-high-quality picture from a 4K resolution base.
- Performance – 60 FPS without the extra graphical features in Fidelity Mode. Temporal techniques provide a 4K picture from a lower-resolution base.
- HDR – Enable High Dynamic Range. Only available on compatible TVs.
- Brightness – Adjust the brightness.
- Contrast – Adjust the contrast intensity.
- Motion Blur – Adjust the blurring effect created by motion.
- Film Grain – Adjust the intensity of the film grain visual effect.
- Chromatic Aberration – Enables a filmic effect where colors appear slightly shifted and out of focus at the image’s corners.
- High Visibility Spider
New Accessibility Choices for Spider-Man 2
One of the many new accessibility choices released for Spider-Man 2 in a recent update on the PlayStation website is the ability to reduce the game’s speed to thirty percent of its normal rate.
The website outlines:
Building on the accessibility enhancements made in prior releases, these features make it possible for more players with a wider range of skills to enjoy playing the game:
- Audio: screen reader support will read aloud all on-screen text in menus.
Captions: on-screen captions and audio descriptions are available for cinematic scenes.
- Gameplay: you can slow the action to 70%, 50%, or 30% of the full speed, switching back to regular speed at any time.
As mentioned, the new features will build off the accessibility improvements in previous titles, which for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered include:
Gameplay
- QTE Auto Complete – Auto-advance all QTE sequences without button presses.
- Change Button Taps to Hold- button prompts that require button taps now require button holds.
- Web-Shooter Burst – Enable firing up to three webs at once. Allows the player to web up most enemies in one button press fully.
- Aim Mode – Sets aim action to a toggle or a button hold.
- Swing/Parkour Mode – Sets swinging and parkour to a toggle or a button hold.
- Air Trick Mode
- Hold – Air Trick inputs must be held to maintain Air Trick mode.
- Toggle Auto Clear – Air Trick input is pressed to enter Air Trick mode. It auto-clears after performing an action that breaks out of Air Trick mode or pressing the Air Trick input again.
- Toggle Maintain – Air Trick input is pressed to enter Air Trick mode and persists through other actions while swinging. Pressing the Air Trick input again turns off Air Trick mode.
- Chase Assist – Chase targets’ top movement speed is lowered so there is a longer window before the target escapes. Automatically attaches to the chase target when within range. Press [R3] to automatically turn the camera towards the chase target.
- Enhanced Auto Aim – Snap onto targets with greater ease while in aim mode.
- Increased Dodge Window – Increases the dodge window time.
- Skip Puzzles – When Enabled, circuit, spectrography, and surveillance tower puzzles will have the option to skip.
Controller
- Accessibility Vibration – Enable additional vibration to assist with auditory and visual gameplay elements, including:
- Focus availability
- Danger radius of explosives
- Collectible assistance
- Vibration Intensity – Adjust the intensity of controller vibrations.
- Gadget Select Button – Swap the gadget select wheel between [R1] or [L1].
- Photo Mode Shortcut – enable the left D-pad shortcut to open Photo Mode.
- Adaptive Triggers – When Enabled, the [R2] and [L2] buttons change resistance dynamically during traversal actions.
Camera
- Invert up/down
- Invert left/right
- Camera Sensitivity – Adjusts the camera control sensitivity.
- Camera Shake – toggle camera shake on or off.
- Swing Camera Motion – Adjust the FOV when swinging.
- Camera Follow – Automatically rotate the camera behind Spider-Man while swinging.
- Combat Camera – Automatically rotates the camera to keep enemies in view.
- Look at Waypoint – Automatically turns the camera towards the objective waypoint.
HUD
- Mission Waypoint Display – Toggle Waypoints between always on to show only when pressing R3.
- Control Hints – Control hints are displayed on the bottom left corner of the HUD.
- Mini-Map – Display the mini-map on the bottom right corner of the HUD.
- Air Trick Notifications – XP rewards when doing Air Tricks are displayed on the right side of the HUD.
- UI Parallaxing – When turned off, HUD and Pause Menu elements stay in place on the screen.
- Icon and Prompt Size – Set the size for in-word waypoints, icons, and prompts.
- HUD Background – Enable a contrasting background for the HUD.
Subtitles
- Subtitles – Display Subtitles for spoken dialogue.
- Subtitle Size – Adjust the size of the subtitles.
- Subtitle Background – Enable a background for subtitles for improved readability.
- Subtitle Color – Set the text color for subtitles.
- Subtitles Speaker Color – Set the speaker name color for subtitles.
Audio
- Master Volume – Adjust the overall volume of the game.
- Music Volume – Adjust the volume of the game’s music.
- Speech Volume – Adjust the volume of the game’s dialogue.
- UI Volume – Adjust the volume of the menu sound effects.
- SFX Volume – Adjust the volume of the sound effect while in-game.
- Audio Balance – Balances the audio between the right and left channels.
Listening Mode Options:
- Home Theater – Recommended listening mode for home theater and stereo speaker environments.
- Maximum – Similar to Home Theater listening mode with a wider dynamic range.
- Television – Reduced bass frequency for small television speakers.
- Headphones – Wide dynamic range suitable for headphones.
- Midnight – Narrow dynamic range for low-volume playback.
- Mono Audio – Combine audio tracks into a single output that plays through each speaker. On PS5, 3D audio must be turned off in the PlayStation 5 settings before this option can be enabled.
- English VO – use English Dialogue audio instead of system language if your system language is set to a SKU-supported language.
- JJJ Podcast – Automatically play JJJ Podcasts.
Visual
Graphics Mode Options
- Fidelity – 30FPS with graphical features like raytracing, enhanced lighting, and additional VFX. Temporal techniques provide an extra-high-quality picture from a 4K resolution base.
- Performance – 60 FPS without the extra graphical features in Fidelity Mode. Temporal techniques provide a 4K picture from a lower-resolution base.
- HDR – Enable High Dynamic Range. Only available on compatible TVs.
- Brightness – Adjust the brightness.
- Contrast – Adjust the contrast intensity.
- Motion Blur – Adjust the blurring effect created by motion.
- Film Grain – Adjust the intensity of the film grain visual effect.
- Chromatic Aberration – Enables a filmic effect where colors appear slightly shifted and out of focus at the image’s corners.
- High Visibility Spider
ADVERTISEMENT
New Accessibility Choices for Spider-Man 2
One of the many new accessibility choices released for Spider-Man 2 in a recent update on the PlayStation website is the ability to reduce the game’s speed to thirty percent of its normal rate.
The website outlines:
Building on the accessibility enhancements made in prior releases, these features make it possible for more players with a wider range of skills to enjoy playing the game:
- Audio: screen reader support will read aloud all on-screen text in menus.
Captions: on-screen captions and audio descriptions are available for cinematic scenes.
- Gameplay: you can slow the action to 70%, 50%, or 30% of the full speed, switching back to regular speed at any time.
As mentioned, the new features will build off the accessibility improvements in previous titles, which for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered include:
Gameplay
- QTE Auto Complete – Auto-advance all QTE sequences without button presses.
- Change Button Taps to Hold- button prompts that require button taps now require button holds.
- Web-Shooter Burst – Enable firing up to three webs at once. Allows the player to web up most enemies in one button press fully.
- Aim Mode – Sets aim action to a toggle or a button hold.
- Swing/Parkour Mode – Sets swinging and parkour to a toggle or a button hold.
- Air Trick Mode
- Hold – Air Trick inputs must be held to maintain Air Trick mode.
- Toggle Auto Clear – Air Trick input is pressed to enter Air Trick mode. It auto-clears after performing an action that breaks out of Air Trick mode or pressing the Air Trick input again.
- Toggle Maintain – Air Trick input is pressed to enter Air Trick mode and persists through other actions while swinging. Pressing the Air Trick input again turns off Air Trick mode.
- Chase Assist – Chase targets’ top movement speed is lowered so there is a longer window before the target escapes. Automatically attaches to the chase target when within range. Press [R3] to automatically turn the camera towards the chase target.
- Enhanced Auto Aim – Snap onto targets with greater ease while in aim mode.
- Increased Dodge Window – Increases the dodge window time.
- Skip Puzzles – When Enabled, circuit, spectrography, and surveillance tower puzzles will have the option to skip.
Controller
- Accessibility Vibration – Enable additional vibration to assist with auditory and visual gameplay elements, including:
- Focus availability
- Danger radius of explosives
- Collectible assistance
- Vibration Intensity – Adjust the intensity of controller vibrations.
- Gadget Select Button – Swap the gadget select wheel between [R1] or [L1].
- Photo Mode Shortcut – enable the left D-pad shortcut to open Photo Mode.
- Adaptive Triggers – When Enabled, the [R2] and [L2] buttons change resistance dynamically during traversal actions.
Camera
- Invert up/down
- Invert left/right
- Camera Sensitivity – Adjusts the camera control sensitivity.
- Camera Shake – toggle camera shake on or off.
- Swing Camera Motion – Adjust the FOV when swinging.
- Camera Follow – Automatically rotate the camera behind Spider-Man while swinging.
- Combat Camera – Automatically rotates the camera to keep enemies in view.
- Look at Waypoint – Automatically turns the camera towards the objective waypoint.
HUD
- Mission Waypoint Display – Toggle Waypoints between always on to show only when pressing R3.
- Control Hints – Control hints are displayed on the bottom left corner of the HUD.
- Mini-Map – Display the mini-map on the bottom right corner of the HUD.
- Air Trick Notifications – XP rewards when doing Air Tricks are displayed on the right side of the HUD.
- UI Parallaxing – When turned off, HUD and Pause Menu elements stay in place on the screen.
- Icon and Prompt Size – Set the size for in-word waypoints, icons, and prompts.
- HUD Background – Enable a contrasting background for the HUD.
Subtitles
- Subtitles – Display Subtitles for spoken dialogue.
- Subtitle Size – Adjust the size of the subtitles.
- Subtitle Background – Enable a background for subtitles for improved readability.
- Subtitle Color – Set the text color for subtitles.
- Subtitles Speaker Color – Set the speaker name color for subtitles.
Audio
- Master Volume – Adjust the overall volume of the game.
- Music Volume – Adjust the volume of the game’s music.
- Speech Volume – Adjust the volume of the game’s dialogue.
- UI Volume – Adjust the volume of the menu sound effects.
- SFX Volume – Adjust the volume of the sound effect while in-game.
- Audio Balance – Balances the audio between the right and left channels.
Listening Mode Options:
- Home Theater – Recommended listening mode for home theater and stereo speaker environments.
- Maximum – Similar to Home Theater listening mode with a wider dynamic range.
- Television – Reduced bass frequency for small television speakers.
- Headphones – Wide dynamic range suitable for headphones.
- Midnight – Narrow dynamic range for low-volume playback.
- Mono Audio – Combine audio tracks into a single output that plays through each speaker. On PS5, 3D audio must be turned off in the PlayStation 5 settings before this option can be enabled.
- English VO – use English Dialogue audio instead of system language if your system language is set to a SKU-supported language.
- JJJ Podcast – Automatically play JJJ Podcasts.
Visual
Graphics Mode Options
- Fidelity – 30FPS with graphical features like raytracing, enhanced lighting, and additional VFX. Temporal techniques provide an extra-high-quality picture from a 4K resolution base.
- Performance – 60 FPS without the extra graphical features in Fidelity Mode. Temporal techniques provide a 4K picture from a lower-resolution base.
- HDR – Enable High Dynamic Range. Only available on compatible TVs.
- Brightness – Adjust the brightness.
- Contrast – Adjust the contrast intensity.
- Motion Blur – Adjust the blurring effect created by motion.
- Film Grain – Adjust the intensity of the film grain visual effect.
- Chromatic Aberration – Enables a filmic effect where colors appear slightly shifted and out of focus at the image’s corners.
- High Visibility Spider
- Audio: screen reader support will read aloud all on-screen text in menus.
- Audio: screen reader support will read aloud all on-screen text in menus.
- Audio: screen reader support will read aloud all on-screen text in menus.