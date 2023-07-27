Rumors of Goldman Sachs Ending Financial Arrangement with Apple

There have been recent rumors that Goldman Sachs intends to discontinue its financial arrangement with Apple. A new study on what went wrong and why the relationship between the two organizations came to an end was provided by The Information Today.

Apple’s Collaborations with Goldman Sachs

Apple’s collaborations with Goldman Sachs include the Apple Card. This Apple Savings account and Apple Pay are available to Apple Card holders. Later, the buy now, pay later program that Apple is offering will enter beta testing. Since the introduction of the Apple Card in 2019, Apple and Goldman Sachs have collaborated on various projects. Despite this, Goldman Sachs needs to make more money from the deal. Apple’s reputation is suffering due to problems with customer support experienced by Goldman Sachs about the Apple Savings account.

Former employees at both businesses who worked on the Apple Card have stated that management needs to be prepared for how tough it will be to merge the tech approach of Apple with the financial culture of Goldman, which is based in New York. During this time, Apple shifted its attention to emphasizing the slick technology and product pizazz that attracted customers and kept them satisfied. Goldman emphasized both remaining compliant with regulations and maximizing profits.

Apple had many unusual demands for credit cards, which led to development problems before the launch of the Apple Card. These demands included billing statements aligned with the calendar month, instant cash-back rewards (which did not launch), and the physical card design and customer agreements. None of these features were implemented.

A glaring problem was encountered by both Goldman Sachs and Apple, according to a story that was related by The Information. While putting the service through its paces, Apple CEO Tim Cook could not obtain acceptance for an Apple Card. Due to the fact that he is a public celebrity who is frequently impersonated, as well as the red flags placed on his credit bureau accounts, the underwriting procedure at Goldman Sachs did not approve his application.

Goldman Sachs was able to get a special exemption for this one time. Nevertheless, Goldman Sachs was dealing with many other concerns internally at the time, which ultimately resulted in an inquiry being conducted by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) of the United States. Customers received confusing Information or had to wait a long time for dispute resolutions when dealing with Goldman Sachs, and the company ended up having more contested transactions than planned.