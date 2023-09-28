Is Your iPhone Compatible with iOS 17?

Apple’s iOS 17 software has ushered in a wave of excitement among iPhone users, offering many new features and enhancements. However, not all iPhones are eligible for this update. Read out if you’re wondering whether your trusty device can leap to iOS 17.

How to Check Your iPhone Model

Before we delve into iOS 17 compatibility, you must know which iPhone model you own. Thankfully, Apple has made this task straightforward. Just follow these steps:

Open the Settings App: Locate and tap on the “Settings” app on your iPhone’s home screen.

Access General Information: Scroll down and select “General” from the list of options.

About Your iPhone: Look for the “About” option and tap on it.

Model Name: In the “About” section, you’ll find details about your iPhone. To identify your model, see the “Model Name” entry.

Once you’ve found your iPhone’s model name, you’re ready to determine its compatibility with iOS 17.

iOS 17 Compatible iPhones

Apple has provided a list of iPhones eligible for the iOS 17 update. If you own one of the following models, you’re in luck:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

These iPhone models can enjoy all the exciting features and improvements that iOS 17 brings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunate Exclusions

Regrettably, a few older iPhone models won’t be part of the iOS 17 experience. You won’t receive the latest update if you own an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X. Furthermore, since the release of iOS 16 last year, iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 series devices have also missed out on feature upgrades and continue to run on iOS 15.

What If Your iPhone Isn’t Compatible?

If your iPhone doesn’t appear on the list of compatible devices, there’s no need to panic. Your device will not receive a notification to download iOS 17. For example, if you have an iPhone X or 8, iOS 16 is the latest software version available.

The good news is that while your older iPhone may not support the latest iOS version or receive new features, it should continue functioning correctly for a while. Apple remains committed to your device’s security and will keep rolling out security updates for iOS 16. The most recent security update for iOS 15 was released in July 2023, and iOS 16 will continue to receive security updates shortly.

In conclusion

Knowing whether your iPhone is compatible with iOS 17 is crucial to ensure you enjoy the latest features and security enhancements. If your device didn’t make the cut, rest assured that Apple will continue to support it with security updates to keep your iPhone running smoothly.