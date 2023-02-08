The Dancing With the Stars pro named their baby boy nearly a month after Jenna Johnson gave birth to her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy. On February 7, Jenna posted a picture of their infant wearing a burnt orange dress and a white shirt to her Instagram account along with the caption “Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy.”

The 28-year-old said, “Cannot believe it’s been four weeks of being utterly enamored with you. “I’m grateful you’ve cracked my heart open and made me understand true love. Your parents adore you very much!”

The left dimple on their son, according to Jenna, who was married to fellow dancer Val in April 2019, “melts me every time.”

Little Rome won the hearts of the couple’s DWTS family, with Lindsay Arnold saying, “beautiful child, I love you so much!!!!!”

Witney Carson gushed in the meantime, “NOT CONTROL HIM! Rome, I love you!”

Additionally, adding heart emojis to their comments were Daniella Karagach and Cheryl Burke.

On January 10, Jenna and Val welcomed their baby boy. The new mother described the labor and birth in detail a week later and shared that it was a mixture of “excitement, dread, utter weariness, and so much love.”

“I’ve always been grateful for what my body has allowed me to do and produce in my art., however, and nothing can adequately prepare you for the magnificent vessel it is and the laboring process it endures, “She posted on January 23. After around 30 hours, we were able to meet our darling bubba.

Jenna continued, “Forever grateful I had the best support system to get me through,” giving Val a sweet shout-out.