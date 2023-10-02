Schedule with Saladin Ahmed, Javier Garron, and Al Ewing | The Mighty Valkyries 1:30 – 2:00 pm E.S.T. – Marvel Comics Signing with Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar | Avengers: Enter the Phoenix 2:30 – 2:45 pm E.S.T. – Marvel Giveaway Special Event 3:00 – 3:30 pm E.S.T. – Marvel Games Showcase | In partnership with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics 4:00 – 4:30 pm E.S.T. – Marvel Comics Signing with Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley | Amazing Spider-Man: Beyond 5:00 – 5:30 pm E.S.T. – Marvel’s 60th Anniversary Celebration | In partnership with Scholastic 5:45 – 6:00 pm E.S.T. – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited 6:00 – 6:45 pm E.S.T. – Marvel Giveaway Spectacular Sunday, October 15 10:30 – 10:45 am E.S.T. – Welcome to New York Comic Con – Day 4 11:00 – 11:30 am E.S.T. – Marvel Comics Signing with Tom Taylor and Iban Coello | Dark Ages 12:00 – 12:15 pm E.S.T. – Marvel Giveaway Special Event 12:30 – 1:00 pm E.S.T. – Marvel Comics Signing with Jason Aaron and Javier Garron | Avengers: Enter the Phoenix 1:30 – 2:00 pm E.S.T. – Marvel Games Showcase | In partnership with Netmarble 2:30 – 2:45 pm E.S.T. – Marvel Giveaway Livestream | In partnership with Whatnot 3:00 – 3:30 pm E.S.T. – Marvel Comics Signing with C.B. Cebulski, Al Ewing, and Valerio Schiti | Guardians of the Galaxy: The Last Annihilation 4:00 – 4:15 pm E.S.T. – Marvel Giveaway Special Event 4:30 – 4:45 pm E.S.T. – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Exclusive Suit Reveals | In partnership with PlayStation 5:45 – 6:00 pm E.S.T. – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited 6:00 – 6:45 pm E.S.T. – Marvel Giveaway Spectacular Now that you have the complete Marvel booth and signing schedules for New York Comic Con, you can plan your visit accordingly. Be sure to check out all the exciting events, giveaways, and merchandise available at the Marvel booth (#2153) and Marvel’s official store (#2453). Don’t miss the opportunity to meet your favorite Marvel creators, participate in fan activations, and get exclusive Marvel merchandise. Whether you’re attending in person or tuning in to the livestream broadcasts, Marvel has something for every fan at New York Comic Con. Get ready for an unforgettable experience!

ADVERTISEMENT