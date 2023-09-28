James Gunn Writes Foreword for New DC Universe Encyclopedia

Gunn’s Excitement Takes to X

James Gunn couldn’t contain his enthusiasm as he turned to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts about the forthcoming literary marvel, “Strange and Unsung All-Stars of the DC Multiverse: A Visual Encyclopedia.” The book, a creation of acclaimed comic writer Stephanie Williams, recognized for her contributions to “Nubia: Queen of the Amazons” and “Wakanda,” promises to be a captivating journey through the uncharted territories of the DC comic pantheon.

A Personal Touch from James Gunn

In a tweet that sent ripples through the comic community, Gunn revealed his participation in the project as the author of the foreword. Alongside a copy of the encyclopedia, the director penned an extended message expressing his deep affection for the often-overlooked corners of DC Comics. He reminisced about how these obscure characters fueled his imagination during his formative years. This 240-page opus will spotlight intriguing characters like Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Colonel Computron, and the enigmatic Mod Gorilla Boss, among others.

DC Universe’s Ambitious Lineup

Gunn and DC Studio’s co-CEO Peter Safran had unveiled an ambitious slate earlier this year, propelling the DC Universe into uncharted territory. This dynamic lineup boasts films such as the highly-anticipated “Superman: Legacy,” directed by Gunn himself, a fresh adaptation of “The Brave and the Bold,” “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” “Swamp Thing,” and “The Authority.” Beyond the silver screen, Max is set to develop a captivating series including “Waller,” “Booster Gold,” “Lanterns,” “Paradise Lost,” and an animated gem, “Creature Commandos.”

Gunn’s Commitment to Lesser-Known Heroes

James Gunn’s devotion to comic books and passion for bringing lesser-known characters into the limelight are well-documented. His vision for the new DC Universe transcends the boundaries set by traditional superhero storytelling. By seamlessly integrating characters like Blue Beetle alongside DC’s most iconic figures—Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman—Gunn is reshaping the narrative landscape. Gunn’s innovative approach to the DC Universe has not gone unnoticed, with veteran writer Jim Lee accrediting him for the exponential surge in comics sales featuring Blue Beetle, Peacemaker, and more. Gunn’s unique perspective is a breath of fresh air in a world where secret identities have become scarce, and he aims to rekindle the essence of fantasy in superhero tales.

Mark Your Calendar for November 7th

“Strange and Unsung All-Stars of the DC Multiverse: A Visual Encyclopedia” will grace our shelves on November 7th. For avid fans and newcomers alike, the opportunity to embark on this unique journey into the uncharted territories of the DC Universe is just a pre-order away. Don’t miss the chance to explore the enigmatic world of DC’s lesser-known heroes, guided by the words of James Gunn himself.