The first free PlayStation Plus online multiplayer weekend has been announced by Sony. On February 18 and 19, the occasion will provide PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users the opportunity to play their games in online multiplayer modes for nothing.

The PlayStation Plus Festival, which takes place from February 15 to 24, includes the occasion.

During the PlayStation Plus Festival of Play, Sony adds, “PlayStation Plus members may participate in a variety of activities, from earning digital treasures to entering tournaments to obtaining unique double discounts on certain popular games from the PlayStation Store.” There are also activities available to non-PlayStation Plus subscribers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s second season is about to start for players, word of the free weekend breaks. Before its debut on March 28, MLB The Show 23 also has a free technical test available.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will get double discounts on games like Gotham Knights, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, FIFA 23, and more if they want to pick up some new games.

Lastly, competitions will be held over the free PlayStation Plus multiplayer weekend. Participating in titles like FIFA 23 and NBA 2K23 will give players a chance to win PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Any gamer who owns the qualifying games is welcome to participate.

What games will you be playing while PlayStation Plus is free this weekend?