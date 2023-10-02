A new update has been released for Lies of P Update 1.02. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Lies of P Update 1.02 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Field Monster Balance Changes

Decreased the HP of certain field monsters

Increased the chance of breaking some monsters’ stance and the frequency of stagger

Increased the staggerable window time

Decrease the HP of all 3 types of Dimensional Butterflies

Increased the drop rate of Moonstone type items

Decreased the drop rate of Star Fragments

Increased the drop rate of Ergo items

Increased the Ergo rewards of certain monsters that appear after Lorenzini Arcade”

Decreased the HP of ‘Fallen Archbishop Andreus’

Decreased the HP of ‘King of Puppets’ in the first phase

Decreased the HP of ‘Simon Manus, Arm of God’

Decreased the damage of ‘Simon Manus, Awakened God’

Increased the chance to break the stance of ‘Simon Manus, Awakened God’”

Increased the Specter’s HP and damage

Added the feature to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms at the ‘Gold Coin Tree’

Characters created after this patch will now receive 8 Gold Coin Fruits instead of 5 for their first harvest

Adjusted the required amount of gold coins to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms

Players will now be able to carry more weight for each point spent on Capacity

Decreased the weight of Amulets that could be purchased with Boss Ergo

Players will now be able to land attacks better when they use fable arts that consume three or more slots. (includes Fable Arts that stack)

Successfully performing the Fable Art ‘Guard Parry’ will now break the monster’s stance

Now supports the DUALSHOCK®4 & DualSense™ controllers on Windows OS devices

After today’s update, if the DUALSHOCK®4 & DualSense™ UI does not appear properly please follow the steps below.

1. Steam Library -> Right Click Lies of P -> Properties -> Controller

2. Disable Steam Input

** The DUALSHOCK®4 & DualSense™ controller's touch pad can be used to open the menu

Fixed a bug with the Legion Arm ‘Pandemonium II – Acid Charge’ rarely not working properly.

Fixed a bug that the Legion Arm ‘Pandemonium’ consumed only Legion guage while using Grindstones

Fixed a bug that Geppetto’s face to flicker in the cutscene after defeating the ‘Nameless Puppet’ with Graphic Quality Presets – Low

Fixed a typo of Carlo Collodi in the End Credits. (We sincerely apologize to Mr. Collodi and that was not a lie!)

Source: Lies of P