A new update has been released for Lies of P Update 1.02. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Lies of P Update 1.02 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Field Monster Balance Changes
- Decreased the HP of certain field monsters
- Increased the chance of breaking some monsters’ stance and the frequency of stagger
- Increased the staggerable window time
Decrease the HP of all 3 types of Dimensional Butterflies
- Increased the drop rate of Moonstone type items
- Decreased the drop rate of Star Fragments
- Increased the drop rate of Ergo items
- Increased the Ergo rewards of certain monsters that appear after Lorenzini Arcade”
- Decreased the HP of ‘Fallen Archbishop Andreus’
- Decreased the HP of ‘King of Puppets’ in the first phase
- Decreased the HP of ‘Simon Manus, Arm of God’
- Decreased the damage of ‘Simon Manus, Awakened God’
- Increased the chance to break the stance of ‘Simon Manus, Awakened God’”
Increased the Specter’s HP and damage
- Added the feature to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms at the ‘Gold Coin Tree’
- Characters created after this patch will now receive 8 Gold Coin Fruits instead of 5 for their first harvest
- Adjusted the required amount of gold coins to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms
- Players will now be able to carry more weight for each point spent on Capacity
- Decreased the weight of Amulets that could be purchased with Boss Ergo
- Players will now be able to land attacks better when they use fable arts that consume three or more slots. (includes Fable Arts that stack)
- Successfully performing the Fable Art ‘Guard Parry’ will now break the monster’s stance
Now supports the DUALSHOCK®4 & DualSense™ controllers on Windows OS devices
After today’s update, if the DUALSHOCK®4 & DualSense™ UI does not appear properly please follow the steps below.
2. Disable Steam Input
** The DUALSHOCK®4 & DualSense™ controller’s touch pad can be used to open the menu
- Fixed a bug with the Legion Arm ‘Pandemonium II – Acid Charge’ rarely not working properly.
- Fixed a bug that the Legion Arm ‘Pandemonium’ consumed only Legion guage while using Grindstones
- Fixed a bug that Geppetto’s face to flicker in the cutscene after defeating the ‘Nameless Puppet’ with Graphic Quality Presets – Low
- Fixed a typo of Carlo Collodi in the End Credits. (We sincerely apologize to Mr. Collodi and that was not a lie!)
Source: Lies of P