Vertical scrolling shoot ’em up Radirgy 2 Delayed to March 28, 2024

Publisher BEEP and developer RS34 have announced a delay in the release of their highly anticipated vertical scrolling shoot ’em up game, Radirgy 2. Originally scheduled to launch on December 7, 2023, the game will now be released on March 28, 2024 in Japan.

The delay has been attributed to the necessity for further quality improvements and additional specifications, ensuring that players will have the best gaming experience possible.

Overview of Radirgy 2

Radirgy 2 is the latest installment in the Radirgy series, which originated as an arcade title in 2005. Known for its unique style as the “Superflat Denpa-kei Shmup,” the game has steadily gained popularity through various re-releases on home consoles.

The developers have reimagined the denpa-kei shmup genre with Radirgy 2, making it a highly evolved title that pushes the boundaries of the series.

Experience the Evolution of “Murasame”

In Radirgy 2, players will take on the role of the flying mech “Murasame” and embark on an exhilarating journey through waves of relentless enemies. As you progress, you will witness the evolution of “Murasame” and unlock new abilities to aid you in your battles.