The Suspect is a “nail-biting” thriller that airs on ITV and was produced by World Productions. World Productions is well-known for its work on successful television shows such as Line of Duty, Vigil, and The Pembrokeshire Murders. It will soon be available in the United States.

In the series, we follow Joseph O’Loughlin, a clinical psychologist played by Aidan Turner, who becomes involved in a case concerning the death of a young woman named Catherine. O’Loughlin investigates the case.

The primary actor in the new drama is Aidan Turner, best known for his role as Ross Poldark in the television series Poldark. He said he is “thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O’Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose and a hidden darker side.”

Peter Berry, who was responsible for writing Gangs of London, is the author of The Suspect. He stated, “Bringing The Suspect to the screen has been a fantastic and fascinating journey.” I have high hopes that viewers will find it just as captivating as they dive into the intricacies of a genuinely legendary figure embroiled in a plot that will put his faith to the test about his family, work, and himself.

Cast

Aidan Turner as Dr. Joseph O’Loughlin

Shaun Parkes as DI Ruiz

Anjli Mohindra as DS Devi

Adam James as Doctor Gerald “Jack” Owens

Bobby Schofield as Bobby Moran

Tom McKay as DJ

Imogen Daines as Detective Wallis

Tara Lee as Catherine McCain

Bronagh Waugh as Cara

Angela Griffin as Melinda

Uma Warner as Charlie O’Laughlin

Sian Clifford in an unconfirmed role

Camilla Beeput in an unconfirmed role

What is the Release Date of The Suspect?

ITV aired the pilot episode of The Suspect on August 29 at 9 p.m., and the series’ final episode aired on September 26. ITV Hub allows you to see older episodes whenever you want to watch them.

The premiere of The Suspect will occur on Sundance Now and AMC+ in the United States on November 3, so those waiting to watch from outside the country don’t have much longer to wait.

Who is the Director of The Suspect?

James Strong is a British director of television and film as well as a writer. He is most known for his work on the television show Broadchurch, for which he received a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Most Director Fiction in 2015. He received his training at Granada Television and has directed episodes of the medical dramas Holby City and Doctors, as well as seven of the science fiction television series Doctor Who and two of the spin-off series Torchwood. His work on the Doctor Who episode titled “Voyage of the Damned” earned him the award for Best Director from BAFTA Cymru in 2008.

What is the Plot of The Suspect?

The show is based on the debut novel of the same name written by New York Times bestselling novelist Michael Robotham. In a statement to ITV, Berry claimed to have finished the 400-page book in one sitting despite its length. “Bringing The Suspect to the screen has been a fantastic and fascinating journey,” he observed. “It’s been an incredible experience.” “I hope that the audience will find it equally enthralling as they delve into the depths of a truly iconic character caught up in a story that will test his faith in his profession, family, and himself.”

According to a plot summary for the series, Joe O’Loughlin “appears to have a perfect life” on the surface. He has a loyal wife, a loving daughter, a lucrative practice as a clinical psychologist, a media profile, and a book deal. After saving a teenage kid about to jump from the tenth story of the hospital where Joe works, he has even gained the reputation of a hero online.

When Dr. O’Loughlin is first introduced in The Suspect, a seasoned police officer named DI Vincent Ruiz and his partner, DS Riya Devi, are asking for Dr. O’Loughlin’s assistance in an inquiry concerning a young woman who was discovered in a shallow grave in a cemetery in West London. However, it only takes a little while before it’s clear that O’Loughlin himself could have something to cover up.