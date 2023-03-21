Celebs Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez had a fun conversation on Instagram after Gomez used a Cyrus song as a caption. Cyrus sent Gomez a gift as a thank you for the post. Her new album, Endless Summer Vacation, is at the top of the charts. The gift was a set from the Dolce Glow x Endless Summer Vacation line.

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are both famous rights now. Gomez is the producer and star of the hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, which was nominated for an Emmy Award. She is also a successful business owner in the food and beauty industries. Cyrus’s new album, Endless Summer Vacation, and its single “Flowers,” a huge hit, are currently at the top of the music charts.

The two stars have known each other long since they were both on the Disney Channel. However, it’s clear that any problems they might have had have been fixed. Gomez recently put up a photo on Instagram with a quote from “Violent Chemistry,” another song on Cyrus’s new album. Since that post would be seen by more than 401 million of Gomez’s fans, a thank-you gift was in order. And Cyrus knew the right way to answer.

Dolce & Gabbana and Endless Summer Vacation worked together on a special edition of their self-tanner, Dolce Glow, to promote Endless Summer Vacation. And if you’re best friends with Cyrus and quote her song to your 400 million followers, she’ll give you a free set of the Endless Summer Vacation x Dolce Glow line.

Gomez posted a picture of the box with the caption, “The queen sent me gifts.” Cyrus replied, “You glow naturally, but I had to send you the ESV X DG collaboration because I love you.” Gomez has had a good reputation for beauty products since she started the famous brand Rare Beauty in 2020. (which we put to the test here, and it passed with flying colors).

The story’s moral is that a post with some advertising can go a long way and might even get you a gift as a thank you. So, with that in mind, we’d like to let everyone know how excited we are for the upcoming movie Air, which is about how the Air Jordan shoe was made, and we’re waiting for our best friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to ask us for our shoe size.