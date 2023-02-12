Because of his tension about the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Paul Rudd believes that he won’t be able to concentrate during Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Rudd, touting his collaboration with Heineken 0.0 and the brand’s Super Bowl commercial for 2023, said: “I’ll be watching, and since Rihanna is so talented, I think her halftime performance will be fantastic. However, I won’t be able to focus on the halftime performance because I’ll be too worried about what happens in the second half.”

The “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actor grew raised in Kansas and previously attended Kansas schools. He is an outspoken Chiefs fan.

He and his son Jack were also present when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl under the leadership of Patrick Mahomes.

According to Rudd, this Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII will be held in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Rudd stated that he might need to see the halftime show again to appreciate Rihanna’s much-anticipated performance and return to music truly.

The actor stated, “Hopefully, I’ll be in a good mood.” “You shouldn’t hang out with me while the Chiefs are playing because I am such a fan. I pace and yell in a pitiful display of obsession. I will therefore do that with my child, and we will follow the same procedure.”

After the game, he continued, “I’ll probably just have to watch Rihanna and go back so I can pay attention to what’s happening.”

Rudd is more than just a spectator at this year’s Super Bowl.

Additionally, he will dress up as Ant-Man for a Heineken 0.0 commercial that will run throughout the game. Rudd claimed to enjoy the brand’s non-alcoholic beer and appreciate the idea behind the advertisement.

Heineken 0.0, he claimed, was “amazing” after trying it. “You wouldn’t even notice that it doesn’t contain alcohol. Being a fan of Heineken and beer generally, it’s good to enjoy it without drinking if you don’t want to.”

Combining Ant-Man with Heineken for the Super Bowl commercial gave the Marvel superhero a fresh perspective, with new humor consistent with the “Ant-Man” movies.

Given that it was somewhat similar to filming a movie, Rudd believed it was innovative and enjoyable to shoot.