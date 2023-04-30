Allison Holker After the well-known dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away without leaving a will, Boss was awarded the right to receive half of her late husband’s artistic earnings.

Allison’s request for the Spousal Property Petition that she filed earlier this year was granted by a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County.

Even though the law in California states that a surviving spouse is entitled to their deceased spouse’s half of their joint estate once they have passed away, the surviving spouse must still file the petition to prove that they are the spouse of the person who has passed away to receive this inheritance.

The newly discovered evidence proved that Allison is Stephen’s surviving spouse. They granted her “property passing” powers but clarified that “no administration of it is necessary.”

According to the documents, Stephen passed away intestate, so he did not leave a will behind. It was also determined that his wife, now 35, owns half of the interest earnings from his Goldman Sachs Investment account and royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services, GEP Talent Services, Disney Worldwide Services, Inc., and SAG/AFTRA.

According to the paperwork, Allison will acquire fifty percent of Stephen’s interest in all one hundred percent of Stephen Boss Productions, Inc. shares.

On December 13, Stephen took his own life and died. He was 40.

I must tell you that my husband Stephen has left us, Allison remarked with the heaviest of hearts. “Stephen brought light into every space he entered. Above all else, he valued his family, friends, and community. He believed the best way to lead was with love and light. He was our family’s rock, the best husband and father, and an example to his followers.

It’s an understatement to suggest he didn’t leave a legacy, and his positive influence will live on, she said. I know that we will always remember him and keep his legacy alive. My three children and I appreciate your respect and discretion at this trying time.

Allison offered a last thought for her spouse before ending her remarks with it. She said, “Stephen, we miss you, we love you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” which was a promise she made to him.

Since then, Allison and the rest of Stephen’s loved ones have made it a point to continue celebrating his legacy by sharing heartfelt tributes to him on various social media platforms and hosting a Celebration of Life service in February.

Stephen first gained notoriety when competing on The Wade Robson Project, which airs on MTV, and then finished in second place on Star Search. In 2008, he was a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance. At the end of season 4, he finished in second place and later returned to the show as an All-Star. He participated as a judge when the show premiered its new season in 2022.

Stephen began appearing as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. In the year 2020, he was promoted to the position of co-executive producer after having solidified his position as a series regular.

The late celebrity had previously served alongside Allison as a co-host on Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings. In addition to that, he has roles in many well-known films and television shows, such as Modern Family, Magic Mike XXL, and Step Up All In.

Stephen and his partner, Allison, who also competed on SYTYCD, frequently posted amusing dancing videos on social media off-screen. Their children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, would frequently join their parents in the dance videos that the couple posted online.

Please dial 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, or visit 988lifeline.org if you or someone you know is thinking about taking their own life.