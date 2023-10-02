Two scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine for their groundbreaking discoveries that made the development of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 possible.

The recipients of the award are Katalin Karikó, a professor at Sagan’s University in Hungary and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania, and Drew Weissman, who collaborated with Karikó at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Nobel Prize panel stated that their pioneering findings, which revolutionized our understanding of how mRNA interacts with the immune system, played a crucial role in the rapid development of vaccines during the pandemic.

The announcement of the prize was made by Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, who revealed that both scientists were “overwhelmed” upon hearing the news before the official announcement.

Gunilla Karlsson Hedestam, a member of the Nobel Prize panel, emphasized the significance of their work, particularly in terms of saving lives during the early stages of the pandemic.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries in human evolution, which provided insights into our immune system and its vulnerability to severe COVID-19, including valuable information on Neanderthal DNA.

Notably, Paabo’s father, Sune Bergstrom, also received the Nobel Prize in medicine in 1982, making it a second-generation achievement for the family.

The Nobel Prize announcements will continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday, and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, followed by the economics award on Oct. 9.

Each prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). The funds originate from a bequest made by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who passed away in 1896.

This year, the prize money was increased by 1 million kronor due to the devaluation of the Swedish currency.

The laureates will be invited to receive their awards at ceremonies held on Dec. 10, which marks the anniversary of Nobel’s death. The prestigious peace prize ceremony will take place in Oslo, as per Nobel’s wishes, while the other award ceremonies will be held in Stockholm.