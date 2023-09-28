The partnership between Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Sierra Space for the Orbital Reef space station is facing challenges, according to sources familiar with the situation. Orbital Reef was announced as a joint project in 2021, but updates on its progress have been scarce recently. It appears that other projects, such as Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lunar lander and Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser spaceplane, have taken precedence for both companies. As a result, it is increasingly likely that Blue Origin and Sierra Space will end their partnership on Orbital Reef.

After unveiling Orbital Reef, Blue Origin secured a $130 million contract from NASA for design work on the private space station. Blue Origin is the prime contractor for this NASA award, with Sierra serving as a subcontractor. However, there are currently no plans to transfer the agreement, according to NASA spokesperson Rebecca Wickes. Sierra Space has not commented on the status of Orbital Reef.

Orbital Reef was initially envisioned as a mixed-use business park in space, with the first components scheduled to launch in 2027. Blue Origin and Sierra Space have been working on their respective habitat concepts to support this project. However, with competing private space station projects led by other companies, such as Axiom, Voyager Space, Northrop Grumman, and Vast, Orbital Reef has become a lower priority for Blue Origin and Sierra Space.

Blue Origin’s CEO Bob Smith is set to leave the company at the end of the year, and new leader Dave Limp will need to focus on other major projects, including rockets and engine production. Similarly, Sierra Space is currently focused on getting its Dream Chaser spaceplane ready for cargo missions to the International Space Station. Signs of Orbital Reef’s decline include the lack of updates on the project’s website and the absence of job openings related to Orbital Reef on both companies’ career websites.

Despite these challenges, Sierra Space continues to develop its LIFE (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) habitat, which was a key component of the Orbital Reef architecture. Sierra has been conducting tests and recently announced plans for a demonstration mission of its LIFE habitat in 2026.