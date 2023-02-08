Kylie Jenner was a loving mom to her baby boy Aire in the cute videos she posted on Tuesday to her Instagram Stories.

The lip kit mogul, who is 25 years old, was seen cuddling up to her one-year-old son and giving him sweet kisses while looking straight into the camera.

In another clip, she was seen swaying and dancing with the boy to the song “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez.

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner family was seen singing along to the song while holding Aire. She seemed to be in a great mood.

Kylie wore a black t-shirt that fit her like a glove and let her black hair fall down her shoulders in the clips.

The mother of two looked like she didn’t wear much makeup to show off her freckles.

Kylie also shared two videos of herself by herself, in which she hung out at home, listened to music, and posed for the camera.

She also reposted a picture from a fan account that showed a comparison between her holding Stormi and her holding Aire.

The star didn’t let her breakup with Travis get in the way of Stormi and Aire’s birthdays. Instead, she went all out for their special days.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics didn’t hold back on Stormi’s expensive birthday party. She spent money on a giant inflatable grey ‘Astroworld’ tunnel of her daughter’s head.

The cover art for Stormi’s dad Travis’s album “Astroworld” gave her the idea for the tunnel, and she used a similar inflatable head for Stormi’s first birthday.