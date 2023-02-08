Leonardo DiCaprio stoked fresh rumors and speculation concerning his romantic life with just one picture.

A picture was taken the week prior at a party celebrating the release of an album showing the actor seated next to the model Eden Polani. However, it has been established by Fox News Digital that the 19-year-old model and Leonardo DiCaprio are not romantically involved with one another.

Although they are not romantically involved, the picture caused a frenzy on Twitter because some people criticized Leonardo DiCaprio for his propensity for dating younger women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Charlotte Proudman made the following observation: “Leonardo DiCaprio, who is almost 50 years old, is seen hanging out with a 19-year-old girl who was a child only a few years ago and who wasn’t even born when the movie Titanic was released.”

Leonardo DiCaprio (almost 50 years old) is hanging out with a 19 year old girl who was a child just a few years who, and wasn’t even born when the film Titanic came out, smh. — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) February 6, 2023

According to a tweet by Uju Anya, Leonardo DiCaprio is dating a person who is approximately 50 years old and who went to the prom on Zoom.

So, Leonardo DiCaprio is nearly 50 and dating somebody who went to prom on Zoom. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) February 7, 2023

Another user compared Leonardo DiCaprio to comedian Dane Cook, who is 50 years old and engaged to Kelsi Tayor, who is 24 years old.

Dane Cook: I'm dating a 23 year old Leonardo DiCaprio: hold my beer Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend: I can't — Mohanad – Union Hall NY 3/12 (@MohanadElshieky) February 7, 2023

Someone offered some general commentary on Leonardo DiCaprio’s background.

B.W. Carlin referred to Leonardo DiCaprio as “an oddball” in one of his quotes. “He is a weirdo because he works with young adults in higher education and has in the past worked with teenagers in higher education. Can we call you adults now? Yes. Is he breaking the law in any way with his behavior? No. Is he a strange individual? Yes.”

Leonardo DiCaprio is a weirdo. As someone who works with college students, and has worked with seniors in high school, he is a weirdo. Legally adults? Yes. Is he doing anything illegal? No. Is he a weirdo? Yes. — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 7, 2023

It is common knowledge that the actor from “Titanic” prefers to date younger women and that he breaks up with them around the time they turn 25. It is also common knowledge that he does not commit to relationships with younger women.

Most recently, Leonardo DiCaprio has been linked to actress Victoria Lamas, who is 23 years old and is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, who starred in “Falcon Crest.”

Late in 2022, Lamas’s father revealed to The New York Post that his daughter was “smitten” with an Oscar-winning actor. However, Lamas’s daughter later clarified that she and the actor are just friends. They do not share a connection that is based on commitment.

Before the Lamas scandal, Leonardo DiCaprio had a serious relationship with Camila Morrone, an actress and model. After dating for four years, Morrone was 25 years old when the couple finally broke up in August 2022.

Morrone discussed the age gap between herself and Leonardo DiCaprio in an interview in 2019 with The Los Angeles Times.

The actress remarked that there are a lot of relationships in Hollywood and throughout the world’s history that involve people with a significant age gap.

Everyone should be able to date whoever they want without interference.

Gisele Bündchen, who is now married to someone else (Tom Brady), was about 19 years old when Leonardo DiCaprio began dating her when he was 25. When they broke up, she was 23 years old.

He was also romantically involved with the model Bar Refaeli. They started dating when she was 20 and he was 30, lasting until she was around 25.

Despite the recent rumors, Leonardo DiCaprio is not involved in romantic relationships.

On a yacht in St. Bart’s in January, the actor has observed mingling with friends, and some ladies dressed only in bikinis.