A new update has been released for Cult of the Lamb Update 1.08. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Cult of the Lamb Update 1.08 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Patch Notes v1.0.18

Introduced our first seasonal event, the Blood Moon Festival!

Fixed issue preventing the Lonely Shack from being accessible at the intended time

Fixed issues related to the Fisherman’s trade box and talisman price

Implemented Minor translation updates

Implemented various tweaks for Steam Deck functionality

Finally, the studio also confirmed that the first major content update is also being developed currently too, and it will focus on combat and expanding the dungeon gameplay.

Source: Steam