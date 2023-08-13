Top Games for Different Tastes

Summary











Limbo

Limbo is a unique and atmospheric game with captivating graphics that blend darkness and light. In this 2D side-scroller, you follow the journey of a nameless young boy searching for his sister in the limbo. However, nightmares obstruct his path. The game’s developer, Arnt Jensen, had three goals for Limbo: to create a specific atmosphere and artistic style, to minimize dialogue, and to have only two commands (jump and grab). This approach allows players to interpret the game in their own way and fully immerse themselves in the adventure.

Oxenfree

Oxenfree transports you to a mysterious island full of secrets. The protagonist, Alex, discovers multiple paranormal events that disrupt normal time. She must do everything she can to stop a mysterious and potentially dangerous force. Joined by her friends, who unintentionally become involved, Alex must navigate their relationships carefully. The gameplay of Oxenfree revolves around a “walking and talking” mechanic. Alex is equipped with a radio that enables her to pick up hidden messages and unlock mechanisms.

Pico Park

Pico Park is a delightful multiplayer game for 2 to 8 players. It features a series of levels, each requiring the players to find a key to progress. However, coordination is crucial as players must help each other while also having the option to playfully hinder each other’s movements. In addition to the classic mode, Pico Park offers various modes, including the Battle Mode where players compete in mini-games, such as dodging cannonballs by jumping. The Endless Mode introduces new challenges and gameplay.

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, the sequel to Crimes & Punishments, arrived on the Nintendo Switch in 2022. The famous detective, accompanied by his friend John Watson, embarks on solving five cases. However, their investigations are disrupted by the arrival of Katelyn, the daughter of Moriarty, Sherlock’s recently deceased enemy. The gameplay revolves around uncovering clues scattered at crime scenes, with different possible conclusions leading to varying outcomes. Finding the culprit is far from certain.

Sonic Mania

Sonic Mania is a software developed to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog’s 25th anniversary, offering a nostalgic return to the mechanics that made him famous. The player has the choice to play as three characters (Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails) in settings and gameplay reminiscent of the original 90s titles. One of its highlights is the inclusion of “remixed zones,” such as the iconic Green Hill Zone from Sonic (1991). Following the game’s success, a series of DLCs were released under the title Plus, containing numerous bonuses. Sonic Mania also serves as a prequel to Sonic Forces.

Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition

We can’t miss mentioning Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition, although it’s slightly pricier by a few cents. In this game, players take on the role of a humble slime breeder on a distant planet. Your objective is to help the breeder build their ranch and collect various species of creatures. You also need to create fields to feed the slimes, which produce valuable plorts (the local currency). By carefully managing their diet and encouraging reproduction, you can discover new types of slimes. Slime Rancher offers a charming and fuss-free experience (promotion ends on August 22).