A new update has been released for RE4 Update 1.100. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.RE4 Update 1.100 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- New stages and characters have been added to the extra game, “The Mercenaries.”
- Balancing adjustments have been made to scoring, item drops, and time bonus rates for existing characters.
- “Separate Ways” is now available for purchase.
- Play as Ada Wong in this additional story paid DLC to experience the game’s events from her perspective and fill in lingering questions from the main story.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes.
Source: RE4