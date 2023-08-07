The Cultural Impact of Football (Soccer) and the Anticipation for Next Goal Wins

The Global Influence of Football

It is difficult to argue against the cultural impact that football (also known as soccer) has had worldwide, regardless of whether it has been positive or negative. Currently, the FIFA World Cup is taking place in Qatar, creating headlines both on and off the field. Many people are accusing Qatar of staging the most contentious World Cup in the tournament’s history.

The Potential for Filmmakers

In light of this, which, despite being damning, gives it prime material for potential filmmakers, with soccer and the World Cup on everyone’s mind in especially, this material is prime. Some of the most uplifting stories, such as “Bend It Like Beckham” by Gurinder Chadha, have been set on a soccer pitch. Additionally, tremendous sporting victories and defeats have been the subject of immensely successful documentaries, such as “FIFA Uncovered,” currently streaming on Netflix.

The Success of Next Goal Wins

Next Goal Wins, a documentary produced by Steve Jamieson and Mike Brett, was one of the films that particularly captured the attention of many fans. The documentary, released at the same time as the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and received a coveted score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, was a success both commercially and critically when made available. Now, Taika Waititi, who won an Academy Oscar, is converting the documentary into a narrative feature film with an all-star cast and a favorable release date for Oscar consideration.

The Cast of Next Goal Wins

The cast of Next Goal Wins includes Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, Taika Waititi, Will Arnett, Elisabeth Moss, Uli Latukefu, Sisa Grey, Semu Filipo, Chris Alosio, Lehi Makisi Falepapalangi, Ioane Goodhue, Hio Pelesasa, Samson William Kahele, and Rhys Darby.

Release Date of Next Goal Wins

Although production on the film was completed in the early part of 2020, the release date for Next Goal Wins has been constantly pushed back since the very first release date that was provided. This has made the date difficult to pin down. The announcement on April 12th, 2023, concerning the film’s release date, ultimately scheduled it for November 17th, 2023.

Taika Waititi as the Director

Taika David Cohen ONZM, known professionally as Taika Waititi, is a New Zealand filmmaker, actor, and comedian. He is also a recipient of the Order of New Zealand Merit. He has won an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Grammy Award and has been nominated for two Primetime Emmys. He has also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Before directing Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi directed the feature film adaptation of the documentary Next Goal Wins, which he also directed.

The Plot of Next Goal Wins

The film Next Goal Wins tells the story of the infamously awful American Samoa soccer squad. The team is notorious for a devastating 2001 FIFA match in which they lost 31-0. In this hilarious and touching tale of an underdog trying to make a comeback, the world’s poorest soccer team hires a down-on-his-luck, maverick coach to help them prepare for the 2014 World Cup Qualifiers.

With the anticipation building for Next Goal Wins and its intriguing cast and director, football fans and movie enthusiasts alike eagerly await its release in November 2023.