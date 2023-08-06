Wizards of The Coast Reveals Exciting Collaborative Projects for the Future

The recent release of the Lord of the Rings themed Magic: The Gathering expansion has fans buzzing with excitement. However, Wizards of The Coast is not resting on their laurels as they have unveiled a slew of new collaborative projects set to launch before 2026. These upcoming projects will not be crossovers with popular video games, such as Assassin’s Creed, Final Fantasy, and Fallout.

Bethesda’s Fallout Game Crossover

The first crossover game will be based on the popular video game franchise Fallout, and it is slated to be released in March 2024. This exciting collaboration will feature new dedicated Commander decks that allow players to interact with beloved characters, enemies, factions, and locations from the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout.

Assassin’s Creed Story Booster Pack

Wizards of the Coast has also announced a full Assassin’s Creed story booster pack, set to hit the market in July 2024. This highly anticipated expansion will introduce new cards with unique mechanics, immersing players in the thrilling world of Assassin’s Creed.

Final Fantasy Expansion

Fans of the popular Square Enix franchise, Final Fantasy, will have to wait until 2025 for their turn. The Final Fantasy-themed expansion will follow the mainline of the beloved franchise, from the first title to the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI. Additionally, the cards from this expansion will also be available digitally for all Magic players in The Gathering Arena.

Other Exciting Projects

Aside from the thrilling video game crossovers, Wizards of the Coast has teased the arrival of Modern Horizons 3, Ravnica Remastered, The Carls Murders, Ravnica Clue, Outcasts of Thunder Crossing, Bloomberrow, and Twilight Sorrow: House of Horrors in 2024. Furthermore, there are plans for the launch of Innistrad Remastered next year, with six sets set to arrive between late 2025 and early 2026, albeit with only their codenames currently known.