Promises and Ambitions

If the current state of the DC Universe in cinema can be considered a failure, especially when compared to the success of the all-powerful Marvel Cinematic Universe, Warner Bros and DC Comics have a backup plan. They have entrusted James Gunn and Peter Safran with the task of leading the film franchise and getting it back on track.

This revival involves replacing many actors with new ones, such as Henry Cavill passing the Superman torch to David Corenswet in the future Superman Legacy. Additionally, there are many new projects in the works. James Gunn recently shared some insights about the timeline of these projects.

First Details on the Timeline

Social media platforms sometimes provide valuable information, as demonstrated by James Gunn’s recent interaction on Instagram. When asked if a DCU timeline will be released, Gunn responded with the following information:

Among the upcoming movies planned for the next DC Universe, Creature Commandos will be the first in chronological order. This television series, supervised by me, will be a Suicide Squad spin-off featuring a team of superhuman fighters including a human, a werewolf, a vampire, a gorgon, and even Frankenstein’s monster.

Another upcoming project is Superman Legacy, which still has a mysterious plot. We do know that David Corenswet will play Clark Kent, and Rachel Brosnahan will portray Lois Lane. The movie is set to be released on July 9, 2025.

As for the remaining films and series, Gunn refrains from providing details due to the writers’ strike hindering their development. However, it is safe to assume that the HBO series “Paradise Lost” will be the first in the timeline. This series will explore the origins of Wonder Woman’s native island, Themyscira, long before her birth, possibly even centuries or thousands of years ago.

Curious about all the films and series planned for Chapter 1 of the new DCU? Here’s the complete list: