Triangle Service to Release DELTAZEAL for Nintendo Switch

Triangle Service has announced that the vertical scrolling shoot ’em up game DELTAZEAL will be releasing for the Nintendo Switch on August 3. The game will support both English and Japanese language options.

DELTAZEAL was first launched for Xbox 360 on May 30, 2013 as part of the bundle pack Shooting Love. 10th Anniversary: XIIZEAL & DELTAZEAL. It was later released for PC via Steam on October 16, 2015.

Here is an overview of the PC version, as described on its Steam page:

About Triangle Service returns with DELTAZEAL, the second vertical shooter from the Shooting Love Anniversary compilation! A homage to classic ’90s arcade games, DELTAZEAL offers tense shooting action, crisp sprite graphics, and explosive sound. Choose from a variety of weapons and blast your way through nine stages filled with mechanized enemies and bosses. Discover secrets and alternate routes as you experiment with different strategies. Prepare for a challenging final adversary that will truly test your gaming skills! Key Features Customize your weapon loadout by combining multiple weapon types or focusing on a single type for maximum effect!

Earn additional challenges and points with the medal chaining system. Charge up the Void Bomb weapon for a cascade of points!

Experience highly detailed pixel graphics as you blast through tanks, planes, and ships, watching the debris fly!

Battle modular boss enemies with multiple attack forms and destroy various parts!

Practice individual stages in Score Attack Mode or play continuously in Arcade Mode, featuring nine stages!

Discover branching stage options, secret routes, and hidden enemies for added variety in each Arcade run.

Adjust the difficulty settings to suit your skill level.

Supports picture rotation and vertical aspect displays, providing an authentic arcade format and larger playfield!

Compete for high scores on the global leaderboards in Arcade Mode and Score Attack.

Share your best games with friends using the replay function or devise better strategies.

Watch the Switch Announce Trailer below:

Switch Announce Trailer