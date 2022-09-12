Because Disney+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Disney+ every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Disney+. The following is a list of the most recent Disney+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Disney+ in October of 2022.

Monday 3rd October 2022

Dancing With The Stars – LIVE – 5 pm PT/8 pm ET – New Episode

Wednesday 5th October 2022

Star Wars: Andor – Episode 5

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 2

Thursday 6th October 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8

Friday 7th October 2022

Nothing has currently been announced for this date.

Monday 10th October 2022

Dancing With The Stars – LIVE – 5 pm PT/8 pm ET – New Episode

Wednesday 12th October 2022

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – New Episode

No episode details have been provided

Star Wars: Andor – Episode 6

No episode details have been provided.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 3

No episode details have been provided.

Thursday 13th October 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9 – Finale

Friday 14th October 2022

Nothing has currently been announced for this date.

Monday 17th October 2022

Dancing With The Stars – LIVE – 5 pm PT/8 pm ET – New Episode

Wednesday 19th October 2022

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – New Episode

No episode details have been provided

Star Wars: Andor – Episode 7

No episode details have been provided.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 4

No episode details have been provided.

Friday 21st October 2022

Nothing has currently been announced for this date.

Monday 24th October 2022

Dancing With The Stars – LIVE – 5 pm PT/8 pm ET – New Episode

No episode details have been provided

Wednesday 26th October 2022

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episodes 1 & 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – New Episode

No episode details have been provided

Star Wars: Andor – Episode 8

No episode details have been provided.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 5

No episode details have been provided.

Monday 31st October 2022

Dancing With The Stars – LIVE – 5 pm PT/8 pm ET – New Episode

No episode details have been provided