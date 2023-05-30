Because Disney+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Disney+ every month, so be sure to check them out.
We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Disney+. The following is a list of the most recent Disney+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Disney+ in June of 2023.
Arriving June 2
Pride From Above
Arriving June 7
America’s National Parks (S2)
Avatar: The Way of Water
First Alaskans (S2)
Arriving June 9
Flamin’ Hot — Disney+ Originals film premiere
Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)
Arriving June 14
Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere
Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)
Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)
Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)
Arriving June 16
Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)
Stan Lee — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere
Arriving June 21
- Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)
Arriving June 23
World’s Best — Disney+ Originals film premiere
Arriving June 28
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)
Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)
Home in the Wild (S1)
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere
Week-End Family — Disney+ Originals season 2 premiere