Because Disney+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Disney+ every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Disney+. The following is a list of the most recent Disney+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Disney+ in May of 2023.

Arriving May 2

A Small Light (2 episodes)

Arriving May 3

Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)

Ed Sheerin: The Sum of It All — Disney+ Originals series premiere

Arriving May 4

Star Wars: Visions, Vol. 2 — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes streaming)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes streaming)

Arriving May 5

Charles: In His Own Words

Entrelazados Live! — Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving May 9

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Arriving May 10

Life Below Zero (S20)

The Muppets Mayhem — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes streaming)

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)

Arriving May 12

Crater — Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving May 16

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Arriving May 17

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)

Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)

Arriving May 23

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Arriving May 24

American Born Chinese — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes streaming)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, season 2 premiere — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes streaming)

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

Arriving May 26

Wild Life

Arriving May 31

Firebuds (S1, 6 episodes)