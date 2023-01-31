Because Disney+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Disney+ every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Disney+. The following is a list of the most recent Disney+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Disney+ in February of 2023.

Arriving Feb. 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes)

Dead End Express (S1)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (S1)

Arriving Feb. 3

Clan of the Meerkats

Life Below Zero (S19)

Water and Power: A California Heist

Arriving Feb. 8

7 Toughest Days (S1)

Arranged (S1)

Celebrity House Hunting (S1)

Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)

Dance Moms: Miami (S1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)

Forged in Fire (S4)

Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)

Ice Road Truckers (S11)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Disney+

Originals documentary premiere

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)

Rescue Cam (S1)

Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)

Storage Wars: Miami (S1)

Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)

Storage Wars (S14)

Arriving Feb. 10

42 to 1

The Christmas Consultant

Dug Day’s: Carl’s Date — Disney+ Originals short film premiere

Feliz Navidad

House of Darkness

Liz & Dick

Marvel Studios Legends: Ant Man/Hank & Janet/Wasp

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

The Santa Con

Tommy

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

Turkey Hollow

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Arriving Feb. 15

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)

Mars (S1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)

Mila in the Multiverse — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes)

SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)

Arriving Feb. 17

Inside Airport Lost & Found

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Arriving Feb. 22

The Low Tone Club — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S4)

Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever — Series premiere (all episodes)

Arriving Feb. 24

Blow Your Mind

Tini: The New Life of Violetta