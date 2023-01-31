Because Disney+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Disney+ every month, so be sure to check them out.
We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Disney+. The following is a list of the most recent Disney+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Disney+ in February of 2023.
Arriving Feb. 1
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Chorus: Success, Here I Go — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes)
Dead End Express (S1)
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (S1)
Arriving Feb. 3
Clan of the Meerkats
Life Below Zero (S19)
Water and Power: A California Heist
Arriving Feb. 8
7 Toughest Days (S1)
Arranged (S1)
Celebrity House Hunting (S1)
Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)
Dance Moms: Miami (S1)
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)
Forged in Fire (S4)
Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)
Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)
History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)
Ice Road Truckers (S11)
Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Disney+
Originals documentary premiere
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)
The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)
Rescue Cam (S1)
Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)
Storage Wars: Miami (S1)
Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)
Storage Wars (S14)
Arriving Feb. 10
42 to 1
The Christmas Consultant
Dug Day’s: Carl’s Date — Disney+ Originals short film premiere
Feliz Navidad
House of Darkness
Liz & Dick
Marvel Studios Legends: Ant Man/Hank & Janet/Wasp
People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
The Santa Con
Tommy
Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
Turkey Hollow
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
Arriving Feb. 15
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)
Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)
Mars (S1)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)
Mila in the Multiverse — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes)
SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)
Arriving Feb. 17
Inside Airport Lost & Found
Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship
Arriving Feb. 22
The Low Tone Club — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes)
To Catch a Smuggler (S4)
Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever — Series premiere (all episodes)
Arriving Feb. 24
Blow Your Mind
Tini: The New Life of Violetta