We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Disney+. The following is a list of the most recent Disney+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Disney+ in March of 2023.

Wednesday, March 1

Eureka! (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Going Fur Gold (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 211: “Metamorphosis”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3 Premiere) (Episode: “Chapter 17”)

Friday, March 3

Dino Death Match

The Next Mega Tsunami

Wednesday, March 8

Africa’s Deadliest (Seasons 2–5)

Chibiverse (Season 1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

MPower (Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 Episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 212: “The Outpost”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 18”)

Friday, March 10

Chang Can Dunk (Premiere)

Tuesday, March 14

Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream)

Wednesday, March 15

Doogie Howser, M.D. (Seasons 1–4)

Engineering Connections (Seasons 1–2)

Firebuds (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Kiff (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Season 2 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 213: “Pabu”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 19”)

Friday, March 17

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman (Premiere) Hippo vs. Croc

Wednesday, March 22

How to Win at Everything (Season 1)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Restaurants at the End of the World (Season 1)

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 214: “Tipping Point”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 20”)

Friday, March 24

Witness Disaster

Saturday, March 25

Saturdays (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Season 3)

Wednesday, March 29

Crimes Against Nature (Season 2)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 4 Episodes)

Incredibly Small World (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 215: “The Summit”) (Episode 216: “Plan 99” – Season 2 Finale)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 21”)

Friday, March 31

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Season 2 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Prom Pact

Worst Weather Ever?