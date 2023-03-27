Because Disney+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Disney+ every month, so be sure to check them out.
We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Disney+. The following is a list of the most recent Disney+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Disney+ in April of 2023.
April 1
“Tengoku-Daimakyo: Season 1”
April 5
“The Company You Keep: Season 1”
“The Lesson is Murder: Season 1”
“The Pope: Answers” “The Good Mothers: Season 1”
“Restaurants at the End of the World: Season 1”
“Arranged: Season 1”
“Grown-Ish: Season 5”
“History: The Interesting Bits: Season 1”
“Kiff: Season 1”
“Raven’s Home: Season 5”
“Journey to the Center of the Earth: Season 1”
“Area21 Live on Planet Earth”
April 7
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
“Escaping the NIXVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter”
“Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer”
“Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story”
“Patsy & Loretta”
“Adriana Trigiani’s Very Valentine”
April 12
“It’s All Right!: Season 1”
“Single Drunk Female: Season 2”
“Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Season 2”
“Justified: Season 1-6”
“Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 5”
“Good Trouble: Season 5”
April 14
“My Apologies”
“Oswald the Lucky Rabbit”
April 17
“Family: The Unbreakable Bond: Season 1”
April 19
“Mask vs. Knight: Season 1”
“Cake: Season 5”
“What We Lose to Love: Season 1”
April 20
“Quasi”
April 22
“Secrets of the Elephants”
April 26
“The 1619 Project: Season 1”
“Sam: A Saxon: Season 1”
“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts): Season 1”
“Dangerous Beauty”
April 28
“Rennervations”
“Peter Pan and Wendy”
“Matildas: The World at Our Feet”