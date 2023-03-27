Because Disney+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Disney+ every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Disney+. The following is a list of the most recent Disney+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Disney+ in April of 2023.

April 1

“Tengoku-Daimakyo: Season 1”

April 5

“The Company You Keep: Season 1”

“The Lesson is Murder: Season 1”

“The Pope: Answers” “The Good Mothers: Season 1”

“Restaurants at the End of the World: Season 1”

“Arranged: Season 1”

“Grown-Ish: Season 5”

“History: The Interesting Bits: Season 1”

“Kiff: Season 1”

“Raven’s Home: Season 5”

“Journey to the Center of the Earth: Season 1”

“Area21 Live on Planet Earth”

April 7

“Tiny Beautiful Things”

“Escaping the NIXVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter”

“Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer”

“Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story”

“Patsy & Loretta”

“Adriana Trigiani’s Very Valentine”

April 12

“It’s All Right!: Season 1”

“Single Drunk Female: Season 2”

“Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Season 2”

“Justified: Season 1-6”

“Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 5”

“Good Trouble: Season 5”

April 14

“My Apologies”

“Oswald the Lucky Rabbit”

April 17

“Family: The Unbreakable Bond: Season 1”

April 19

“Mask vs. Knight: Season 1”

“Cake: Season 5”

“What We Lose to Love: Season 1”

April 20

“Quasi”

April 22

“Secrets of the Elephants”

April 26

“The 1619 Project: Season 1”

“Sam: A Saxon: Season 1”

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts): Season 1”

“Dangerous Beauty”

April 28

“Rennervations”

“Peter Pan and Wendy”

“Matildas: The World at Our Feet”