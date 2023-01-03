Because Disney+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Disney+ every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Disney+. The following is a list of the most recent Disney+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Disney+ in january of 2023.

Arriving Jan. 4

The Boonies (S1)

Locked Up Abroad (S12)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (S2)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)

Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)

Arriving Jan. 6

Strangest Bird Alive

Arriving Jan. 11

Airport Security (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Best in Bridal (S1)

Bride & Prejudice (S1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5, S6)

Chasing Waves — Disney+ Originals premiere

Evil Genius (S1)

Gina Yei — Disney+ Originals premiere

My Ghost Story (S1)

SuperKitties (S1, 11 episodes)

Arriving Jan. 18

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

King Shakir Recycle — Disney+ Originals premiere

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Night Stalkers (S1)

Secret Life of Predators (S1)

Arriving Jan. 20

Ocean’s Breath

Sharkatraz

Arriving Jan. 25

Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Hacking the System (S1)

Mila in the Multiverse (Mila no Multiverso) — Disney+ Originals premiere

Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)

Arriving Jan. 27

American Blackout

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

T. Rex Autopsy