Because Disney+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Disney+ every month, so be sure to check them out.
We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Disney+. The following is a list of the most recent Disney+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Disney+ in january of 2023.
Arriving Jan. 4
The Boonies (S1)
Locked Up Abroad (S12)
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (S2)
Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)
Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)
Arriving Jan. 6
Strangest Bird Alive
Arriving Jan. 11
Airport Security (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)
Best in Bridal (S1)
Bride & Prejudice (S1)
Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5, S6)
Chasing Waves — Disney+ Originals premiere
Evil Genius (S1)
Gina Yei — Disney+ Originals premiere
My Ghost Story (S1)
SuperKitties (S1, 11 episodes)
Arriving Jan. 18
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)
King Shakir Recycle — Disney+ Originals premiere
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)
Night Stalkers (S1)
Secret Life of Predators (S1)
Arriving Jan. 20
Ocean’s Breath
Sharkatraz
Arriving Jan. 25
Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)
Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
Hacking the System (S1)
Mila in the Multiverse (Mila no Multiverso) — Disney+ Originals premiere
Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)
Arriving Jan. 27
American Blackout
Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
T. Rex Autopsy