Here is an overview of the game, via Focus Entertainment:

The Imperium bleeds. Will you be a blade in the Emperor’s hand?

Continue the story of legendary Space Marine Lieutenant Titus—voiced by Vikings and Taken star Clive Standen – and drive back the everlasting night in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s epic new campaign, either solo with AI squadmates or in three-player cooperative play!

Unleash a deadly arsenal and embody the unwavering brutality of the Emperor’s greatest warriors to protect humanity from the untold horrors of the galaxy, including the dark forces of Chaos! First teased at Summer Game Fest, the sorcerous Thousand Sons, Chaos Space Marines in thrall to the Chaos God of fate and mutation, are now confirmed to appear in the game!