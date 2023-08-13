New Trailer for Quantum Error Coming Soon

TeamKill Media has announced that a new trailer for the horror game Quantum Error will be released next week. Fans are eagerly anticipating the trailer, with hopes that it will be featured on the PlayStation State of Play.

Game Release Date Announcement

The development team has revealed that the new trailer will also include the official release date for Quantum Error. This trailer will premiere on the PlayStation YouTube channel on August 16, 2023, at 8:00 PM Italian time.

Possible Inclusion in Sony Communication Event

Many fans are speculating that the Quantum Error trailer could be featured in an upcoming communication event organized by Sony. This is not uncommon for the Japanese company, as they often host third-party game events on their social media platforms to promote and increase sales.

The timing of the trailer release, coinciding with the potential time for a Sony communication event, has further sparked the interest of the public.

Important Clarification

It is important to note that, at this point, this is merely a suggestion from hopeful fans. Sony has yet to announce a new event, and it remains to be seen if the Quantum Error trailer will be included in any future State of Play.

Game Progress Update

In other news, it has been reported that Quantum Error has reached its golden phase of development and is on track for a secure launch in 2023.

Trailer Announcement on Twitter