Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.38 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Patch 6.38 contains content that can only be accessed by registering the expansion packs for FINAL FANTASY XIV to your service account. To distinguish between adjustments that are and are not affected by the registration of these expansions, the following notations will be used throughout the patch notes:

These additions and adjustments only require the purchase of FINAL FANTASY XIV: A Realm Reborn and FINAL FANTASY XIV: Heavensward. These additions and adjustments require purchasing and registering FINAL FANTASY XIV: Stormblood. These additions and adjustments require purchasing and registering FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers. These additions and adjustments require the purchase and registration of FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker. These additions and adjustments contain elements that may require purchasing and registering the expansion packs noted above.

The weekly restriction on receiving Unsung Blades of Abyssos from Abyssos: The Eighth Circle has been removed.

The following adjustments have been made to Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage):

Two treasure coffers will now always appear. Furthermore, the weekly restriction on rewards obtained from coffers has been removed. The weekly entrance restriction on all areas of Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage) has been removed. Players may now proceed directly to any circle of Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage).

The item required to enhance weapons purchased with Allagan tomestones of causality, Moonshine Brine, can be purchased from the following vendor:

Vendor Item Required Nesvaaz, Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0) Aglaia Coin

Euphrosyne Coin

Upgrading Equipment

After acquiring the items to enhance your equipment from J’lakshai, Wilmetta, or Nesvaaz, speak with Khaldeen in Radz-at-Han (X:10.9 Y:10.4) and exchange them for augmented gear of your choice.

PvP

The following adjustments have been made to PvP actions:

Further explanations of PvP action changes and adjustments can be found in the job guide.

View the job guide.

Paladin

Action Adjustment Phalanx Reduced damage taken has been changed from 50% to 33%.

Warrior

Action Adjustment Blota Heavy effect duration has been reduced from 5 to 3 seconds.

Monk

Action Adjustment Phantom Rush Potency has been increased from 10,000 to 12,000.

Dragoon

Action Adjustment Sky Shatter Potency has been reduced from 20,000 to 18,000.

Potency increase when targets are within 5 yalms has been changed from 30,000 to 32,000.

Barrier strength has been changed from absorbing damage totaling 25% of maximum HP to absorbing damage equivalent to a heal of 24,000 potency.

Ninja

Action Adjustment Fuma Shuriken Range has been reduced from 25 to 20 yalms. Hyosho Ranryu Range has been reduced from 25 to 20 yalms. Goka Mekkyaku Range has been reduced from 25 to 20 yalms.

Reaper

Action Adjustment Plentiful Harvest Maximum potency has been increased from 20,000 to 24,000.

Dancer

Action Adjustment Curing Waltz Healing potency has been increased from 8,000 to 10,000.

Black Mage

Action Adjustment Burst Barrier strength has been increased from 12,000 to 16,000.

Red Mage

Action Adjustment Magick Barrier Effect duration has been increased from 8 to 10 seconds. Frazzle Effect duration has been increased from 8 to 10 seconds. Southern Cross Healing potency has been increased from 6,000 to 8,000.

Damage potency has been increased from 6,000 to 8,000.

Cure potency increase from White Shift has been reduced from 100% to 50%.

Damage potency increase from Black Shift has been reduced from 100% to 50%.

Scholar

Action Adjustment Adloquium Cure potency has been reduced from 4,000 to 3,000.

Barrier strength has been increased from 4,000 to 6,000.

Astrologian

Action Adjustment Fall Malefic The recast time reduction granted by the additional effect “Reduces the recast time of Double Cast” has been changed from 7.5 to 10 seconds.

Crystalline Conflict

The time until the tactical crystal is unbound has been reduced from 30 to 20 seconds.

Following this change, certain music tracks played during matches has been adjusted.

* No adjustments have been made to the track “Festival of the Hunt (Endwalker).”

The probability of triggering a pneumatic parade on the Clockwork Castletown stage has been adjusted to increase the chances of a second parade.

Season Five will end and Season Six will begin.

When the season ends, the top 100 ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service.

Players finishing in bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Seasonal Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).

Learn more about rewards.

* Tier rewards for Season Five must be claimed before the end of Season Six.

Upon the commencement of Season Six, you will be placed five risers below your final placement in Season Five, with zero Rising Stars.

The following issues have been addressed. An issue in Eureka Orthos wherein the timing with which the enemy Orthos gulo gulo executed certain attacks was incorrect. An issue in Eureka Orthos wherein damage dealt when equipped with Orthose aetherpool gear upgraded to +4 was lower than intended. An issue in Eureka Orthos wherein players’ maximum HP when equipped with Orthose aetherpool gear upgraded to +13 was lower than intended. An issue wherein the graphics of the feet gear Valentione Rose Heels did not display correctly when equipped by male Lalafells. An issue wherein the third tier of splendorous tools for Disciples of the Land introduced in Patch 6.35 were missing the attribute “GP +9.”

* The issue addressed in Patch 6.38 was an error in the display of the item helptext. The hotfix released on 3/9/2023 ensured these tools grant the correct effect of this attribute. An issue in island sanctuary wherein certain character strings could not be used when naming animals. An issue wherein using the Character Renaming Service while visiting another data center prevented players from logging in to the game under certain conditions.



