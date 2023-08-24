A new update has been released for Black Desert Online Update 2.89. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Black Desert Online Update 2.89 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Greetings Adventurers,



Here are the latest update details for Black Desert Online on August 23, 2023 (Wed). Today’s patch contains 132 updates and is approximately 2.84 GB.

Ulukita, the Exalted Land

A new monster zone, the Exalted Land, Ulukita, has arrived. Ulukita is located in the southern part of Mediah and was designed with Mediah’s unique colors in mind. As the zone covers a wide area, you can expect to feel like you are fighting while exploring the region, unlike the existing top zones. Although it requires high AP and DP as it is set to be the best monster zone, you can fight without too much stress as we did not add difficult gimmicks or attacks from monsters. Additionally, you can obtain the new treasure, Origin of Dark Hunger, which can be registered on the Central Market, and Lafi Bedmountain’s Upgraded Telescope. In this update, two monster zones, Tungrad Ruins and City of the Dead, were added to Ulukita. These are monster zones, so there are no main quests for them, and two more zones will be added later after localization work is done. The update for the additional zones will include the highest grade shoes, Ator’s Shoes, and an exclusive story quest and production that befits the name, Exalted Land. (We will provide more detailed information later) Furthermore, as Ulukita is currently the zone with the highest requirements in Black Desert, the entire region will be changed to a lawless zone in the future. The rules applied to the existing Valencian desert zone will apply to the lawless zone. In Valencia, when you die as a Fugitive, you are imprisoned in an underground prison located in Roud Sulfur Mine. In Ulukita, you will be imprisoned in an underground prison built within the region. This underground prison is much larger than the one in the sulfur mine and, well, a little scarier. Please keep this in mind. Unlike the existing lawless zones, Adventurers can use Marni’s Realm in Ulukita’s monster zones, so you can choose how you want to play. The lawless zone will not be patched immediately, and we will provide further guidance when the update is ready. Also, please note that when Ulukita is changed to a lawless zone, the existing desert region will be released from the lawless zone.

Ulukita, the Exalted Land, has been revealed in southern Mediah.

Ulukita, the Exalted Land – Monster Zone Info

Added two new monster zones, “City of the Dead” and “Tungrad Ruins,” in Ulukita.

Monster Zone Recommended Stats City of the Dead 310 AP 380 DP

City of the Dead

Monsters in the City of the Dead can be knocked down by successfully administering a simple gimmick.

When the Tehmelun Messenger, leading the monsters, performs a certain action, using a CC skill (regardless of type) will cause all nearby monsters to fall down.

Then, you will have the Essence of Ulukita buff applied to easily defeat the monsters.

The key is to take advantage of this situation and sweep the monsters away.

Monster Zone Recommended Stats Tungrad Ruins 320 AP 410 DP

Tungrad Ruins

The combat method in the Tungrad Ruins is similar to that of the City of the Dead.

Among the groups of monsters, there are Tungrad Visionary monsters mixed in.

If you attack these guides first and detonate them, you can receive the Essence of Ulukita effect, and all the surrounding monsters will be stunned and have their DP decreased.

The key is to quickly defeat them in this situation.

Ulukita, the Exalted Land – Major Loot

Origin of Dark Hunger, Essence of Devouring

You can obtain Origin of Dark Hunger and Essence of Devouring as loot from Ulukita zones.

※ Origin of Dark Hunger and Essence of Devouring can be registered on the Central Market.

Origin of Dark Hunger – Through Devour, you can increase the Enhancement success rate by up to +300. (Available from Enhancement success rate +100)

※ Central Market maximum price limit: 3 billion Silver Essence of Devouring – If you collect 4, you can obtain Origin of Dark Hunger by Heating (L) them.

※ Central Market maximum price limit: 750 million Silver.

Enhancement Success Rate Increase by using Origin of Dark Hunger for Devour

You can obtain Kuadir Fragments in the monster zones of Ulukita. Kuadir Fragments found in Ulukita are material items that can enhance the power of Crystal of Elkarr. The Visionary Crystal of Elkarr, crafted using Kuadir Fragments, can be registered at the Central Market.



Kuadir Fragment Drop Location Usage Ulukita Monster Zones Crafting Visionary Crystal of Elkarr Visionary Crystal of Elkarr

※ Central Market maximum price limit: 1 billion Silver Materials Crystal Equip Effects ▼ Perform Simple Alchemy (L) on the following items:

Kuadir Fragment x1

Magical Shard x50

Crystal of Elkarr x2

Magical Lightstone Crystal x100 Crystal Group: Ignore All Resistance

Maximum Equippable within Group: 2 All Accuracy +20

Ignore All Resistance +10%

Treasure – Lafi Bedmountain’s Upgraded Telescope

When Ulukita, a region of ancient weapons, the power of darkness, and lawless people of the wilderness, was revealed, Lafi Bedmountain, an ancient language analyst and alchemist, is trying to create new inventions using unique parts found only there.

“Wit’ those parts they be sayin’ be there and me skills, I might be able to forge somethin’ grand! Especially that massive eyeball shaped piece! It be makin’ me heart race fer the first time in ages! May I delve into some research? I’ll be showin’ ye somethin’ mighty useful! Hehehe!”

– Lafi Bedmountain

Key materials for the invention Lafi Bedmountain is researching are rarely found throughout the lawless lands of Ulukita.

※ With the 3 Lafi Bedmountain’s Upgraded Telescope Parts and gemstones, you can craft Lafi Bedmountain’s Upgraded Telescope.

It is said that in some part of Ulukita, scholar Ulubala has already excavated one of the several types of parts Lafi Bedmountain is researching. Scholar Ulubala is conducting research on Lafi Bedmountain’s Upgraded Compass, and if given 3 units of a specific compass part below, he will exchange them for the telescope parts he excavated.



Required Items Exchange Item Lafi Bedmountain’s Upgraded Compass Parts x3

(Only the compass parts appraised via Ain Greid can be exchanged) Lafi Bedmountain’s Upgraded Telescope Part



– Lafi Bedmountain’s Upgraded Telescope teleports the user to the location of an online party or guild member.

* When moving to the location of a party or guild member, there is a certain amount of preparation time before the move. (Cooldown: 10 Hours)

– Cannot be used during Node/Conquest War.

– Cannot be used in Red Battlefield or in a prison.

– Cannot be used with mounts other than horses, camels, or donkeys.

– Only applies to party or guild members who are connected to the same server as the user.

– Cannot be used if the character or mount is carrying trade goods.

※ Please look forward to Ator’s Shoes and the story quests exclusive to the Exalted Land, Ulukita, coming with the additional two monster zones.

Berserker We sought to make improvements to the arsenal of skills the Awakened Berserker could use in PvE. The most common combo made use of [Seismic Blast], [Flow: Split Shot], [Flow: Scatter Shot], [Flow: Slugfest], [Titan Blow], [Flow: Ancient Wave], and while said skills were on cooldown, Berserkers could only use [Blasting] – [Ground Lifting] repeatedly. Today’s update takes the somewhat lackluster [Flow: General Disarray] skill and brought new life into it as [Flame Pummel], which we hope will be used a major skill for PvE situations, and relieve Berserkers from having to repeat [Blasting] – [Ground Lifting] to deal more powerful combos. Awakening

Corsair We sought to further accentuate the Awakened Corsair’s ranged-focus gameplay as opposed to her more melee-centric Main Weapon skills. With this change, we focused on improving [Wave-breaker Patraca] as a skill for Corsair to keep her opponents at bay, and added the new [Entangling Vortex] skill. These improvements allow her to increase the gap between her foes to even greater range, and we also added the [Surface-slicer Patraca] skill with its Knockdown debuff that can come in handy even when [Wind-piercer Patraca] is on cooldown. Awakening New Skill – Entangling Vortex Increased the traveled distance.

Reduced the traveled distance during cooldown.

Added All Accuracy Rate +9% for 10 sec during the skill (Nullified during cooldown).

Improved to combo smoothly into other skills when your character is close to the surface after using the skill. Improved to maintain the firing stance towards the target when holding RMB at the start of the skill.

Before After Attack damage 949% x4

Damage -41% in PvP only Attack damage 1357% x4

Damage -30% in PvP only Close Quarters: Suppress Changed the skill as follows. Changed the motion speed.

Adjusted the damage accordingly.

Changed comboable skills.

Changed Black Spirit: Close Quarters: High Spirits into Black Spirit: Close Quarters: Suppress.

Changed the recovered resource per hit: MP → HP

Recover 60 HP per hit (Nullified during cooldown)

Added Critical Hit Rate +24% for 10 sec during the skill (Nullified during cooldown).

Changed the skill’s icon to that of Close Quarters: High Spirits.

Crow’s Mark (I to III) Matched the attack range of other skills. Cap’n’s Orders: Open Fire!, Cap’n’s Orders: Cease Fire! Changed the skills as follows. Removed Cap’n’s Orders: Cease Fire!. Changed its effects to Cap’n’s Orders: Open Fire!’s last attack.

Changed the damage as follows.

Before After Attack damage 1226/1428/1784% x6

Damage -43.02% in PvP only Attack damage 1226/1582/1968% x6

Last attack damage 1226/1582/1968% x8

Damage -54.6% in PvP only Code of the Scallywags, No Mercy, Scallywags! Changed the skills as follows. Actin’ Cap’n’s Secret Weapon – Removed the All Evasion Rate reduction debuff. Now the Actin’ Cap’n’s Secret Weapon will also increase the number of targets hit.

(Actin’ Cap’n: Bomb – All Evasion Rate -9% for 10 sec on hit → +1 more hit) Scallywag Trio: Hand Cannon – Changed the damage as follows.

Before After Attack damage 1360% x4

Damage -60% in PvP only Attack damage 1550% x4

Damage -60% in PvP only Ocean’s Allure, Black Spirit: Ocean’s Allure Changed the skills as follows. Removed the 40 MP cost. Added the Recover 60 MP per hit effect.

Mist Effect – Changed the Pull in the target on hits debuff to also be applied in PvP.

Black Spirit: Ocean’s Allure – Added Attack/Casting Speed -15% for 5 sec on hits debuff. Change the damage as follows.

Before After Attack damage 1284% x6

Mist Effect’s attack damage 1130% x3

Damage -46.45% in PvP only Attack damage 1348% x6

Mist Effect’s attack damage 1311% x3

Damage -48% in PvP only Flow: Earth-render Patraca Changed to now combo with RMB from all patraca firing skills. Now you can combo into the skill with RMB after the following skills.

Cap’n’s Orders: Open Fire!, Wave-breaker Patraca, Tide-splitter Patraca

Flow: Wave Skedaddle Changed to now maintain your patraca when performed. Labao on Deck! Fixed the issue where Labao would appear on deck but was too busy carrying out the cap’n’s orders and forgot to come to Corsair’s aid even when her health was at 50% or below. Labao now knows to consider his cap’n’s health as his utmost priority.

Changed the damage of the following skills.

Changed certain spawn locations upon entering the Rabbit Liver Scramble.

Fixed so that you can obtain the Byukgye’s Ship Part Workshop Production Node in Dallae Pier by speaking with Node Manager Yorong.

Fixed the specific terrains in [Arena of Solare] Olun’s Valley to prevent access to the upper area of the battlefield.

Added a conversation with NPC Enda, the God of Fishing’s assistant.

Ornette’s/Odore’s Spirit Essence Family Inventory Registration

Ornette’s Spirit Essence and Odore’s Spirit Essence can now be used directly from the Family inventory without having to transfer them to storage.

This was a frequently requested feature by Adventurers via our official channels, and after much consideration and discussion, we are pleased to announce this news. Unlike other treasures that add special effects to Adventurers’ adventures, Ornette’s and Odore’s Spirit Essences were considered essential items. While treasure items add convenience and uniqueness to the game, we believed that having them be essential items would prevent Adventurers from fully experiencing the uniqueness of treasure items. Finding treasures as a personal goal and obtaining them after a long journey (or unexpectedly) is a thrilling and proud experience. However, if this process is considered essential, it may be difficult to provide only enjoyable experiences.

Ornette’s and Odore’s Spirit Essences have been made available through various updates and events, but with today’s update, we have added more convenience and purchasing options through the Central Market. We hope that adventurers will enjoy their adventures in the wider world of Black Desert even more with this update.

Ornette’s Spirit Essence and Odore’s Spirit Essence can now be placed and used from your Family inventory.

* Automatic use of Ornette’s/Odore’s Spirit Essence can be toggled on again by pressing the Potion Settings via your fairy.

Ornette’s Spirit Essence and Odore’s Spirit Essence Central Market Registration

Ornette’s Spirit Essence and Odore’s Spirit Essence can now be registered on the Central Market.

※ Maximum price limit is the price at which it rises to the maximum according to the price rise rules, and the reference price is determined based on actual transactions.

Added descriptions to the below items on the crafting of Ornette’s Spirit Essence and Odore’s Spirit Essence. Peridot Leaf, Garmoth’s Scale, Dragon Scale Fossil, Rumbling Earth Shard



Shim Cheong’s Miraculous Fish Tank

Shim Cheong’s Miraculous Fish Tank can be obtained with the Iridescent Shellfish obtained every week from Dorio at the Sea Palace.

If you put fish in this tank, they will stay fresh five times longer thanks to special Netherworld powers. The caught fish are automatically stored, making it a very useful bag for adventurers who enjoy fishing, and a great opportunity for beginners to enjoy fishing more comfortably and sell their catch.

Give 4 Iridescent Shellfish to Shim Cheong at the Sea Palace to obtain Shim Cheong’s Miraculous Fish Tank. Quest conditions: Have 4 Iridescent Shellfish, possess knowledge of “The Tale of Shim Cheong” by completing the questline.



Added Shim Cheong’s Miraculous Fish Tank, created with the special power the Netherworld by Shim Cheong. Fish stored in Shim Cheong’s Miraculous Fish Tank have their price guarantee duration increased by five times. Fish taken out of Shim Cheong’s Miraculous Fish Tank have their price guarantee duration decreased by five times. Fish stored in Shim Cheong’s Miraculous Fish Tank can be sold to trade managers and delivered for Imperial Fishing Delivery. If you have Shim Cheong’s Miraculous Fish Tank in your bag, fish obtained through fishing will be automatically stored.



Auto Storage Price Guarantee Duration ▲ Fresh fish sent straight to the tank! ▲ Fish stay fresher in the tank

(Price guarantee duration 1 day → 5 days)

▲ You can store or take out fish you’ve caught.

※ Additional Notice

– Only fish with a price guarantee duration can be stored in Shim Cheong’s Miraculous Fish Tank.

– You cannot store fish in Shim Cheong’s Miraculous Fish Tank if your bag weight exceeds 100%.

– If there are no fish stored in the fish tank, it can be moved to other town storages connected by maids or the Magnus, but it cannot be moved if there are fish stored. – Only fish with a price guarantee duration can be stored in Shim Cheong’s Miraculous Fish Tank.– You cannot store fish in Shim Cheong’s Miraculous Fish Tank if your bag weight exceeds 100%.– If there are no fish stored in the fish tank, it can be moved to other town storages connected by maids or the Magnus, but it cannot be moved if there are fish stored. TIP! Did you know?

Fish caught in O’dyllita have a price guarantee period of 1.5 days,

while fish caught in the Mountain of Eternal Winter have a price guarantee period of 3 days.

If you store fish from both regions in Shim Cheong’s Miraculous Fish Tank, you can store them even longer!



Added mass processing details to the description of Sealed Black Magic Crystal.

Slightly changed the location of a specific [Void Infused] Eye of Despair in Thornwood Forest.

Improved the summary for “The Woodcutter’s Axe” quest.

The Heidel Sentries who have been guarding Heidel Castle have stepped back, and the castle gate has been opened. Heidel Castle has begun preparing for a new makeover to welcome Adventurers.

Improved the camera shake effect of some cutscenes during the tutorial.

The Dokkebi’s Prank buff can now be obtained through conversation with Prankkebi near the Byukgye Institute in Land of the Morning Light.

When upgrading Season Tuvala gear to regular gear, only the part with the highest Enhancement level will now be exposed.

Improved the notification numbers in the bottom right corner and the sales/purchase quantities within the Central Market UI to make them look more natural.

Improved the equipment enhancement guide to be accessible when using the gamepad UI. New adventurers can now find the button through Black Spirit – Enhancement.

Adjusted the font size of the detailed goods information tooltip within the production nodes.

Modified the snap feature to be positioned in the first slot when switching tabs in the category view of the character’s bag while using the gamepad UI.

Changed the initial notification message of the tutorial that appears when Vipiko’s Rocking Horse and Vipiko’s Calling Horn have not been received through the Challenge (Y).

Node Investment – Maintain Invested Node Levels

Invested nodes will now maintain their levels. You may also retrieve the contribution from nodes that you are maintaining for future visits.

If you wish to receive the benefits of node investment at a monster zone during your adventure, you can easily activate the benefits by reinvesting at any time, since the node level will be maintained.

With the update from last February, node level can go up to 20, and the amount of energy required for node level up was adjusted. It is recommended to check if you have achieved a sufficient node level before retrieving.

Improved nodes to maintain investment levels even when you retrieve contributions from them. Reconnecting the node you have invested in will reactivate the item drop rate increase effect according to the level of the node.



And… It’s also something that Adventurers have consistently mentioned through various official channels for Black Desert. With the new update, you can now invest energy without changing characters. We are delighted to finally be able to share this news and the update.

Node Investment – Investing Energy within the Family

You can now invest energy in nodes without changing characters. When investing energy in nodes or production nodes, you can invest energy without changing characters. When you click the energy investment button, you can see a list of characters and their energy. After selecting from the list, you can invest energy in the node.



< Node Investment Benefit – Feb Update! > 1. The maximum level of nodes was expanded from Lv. 10 to Lv. 20.

2. The amount of energy required to reach node level 10 was reduced.

– Required energy: 11,350 → 5,200

3. The benefit of investing in nodes was changed to the following:

– Item Drop Rate increases by 0.5% per investment level (Item Drop Rate increases by 10% at node Lv. 20). ※ Please refer to the Feb 8 (Wed) update for details on the node investment system and its benefit.

Eased some of the rules regarding naming registered PCs on the Black Desert Launcher.

Changed the name of the Partner Streamer menu in the Adventurer Camp on the official Black Desert website to Content Creator, and the following text was improved on the Content Creator page: Unified the texts related to Content Creators. Improved the guidelines for benefits and activities of Content Creators for better clarity. Improved the guidance on how to register as Content Creators.

Changed and unified the following terms in English: