PS Plus Extra & PS Plus Premium September 2023 Free Games
Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the list of free games for PS Plus Extra & PS Plus Premium for September 2023. These games are now available for download!
Featured Games:
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (PS4)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (PS4)
- Star Ocean The Divine Force (PS4, PS5)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PS4, PS5)
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (PS4)
- Unpacking (PS4, PS5)
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS4, PS5)
- This War of Mine: Final Cut (PS5)
- Cloudpunk (PS4, PS5)
- Contra: Rogue Corps (PS4)
- Tails Noir (PS4, PS5)
- Call of the Sea (PS4, PS5)
- West of Dead (PS4)
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness (PS4)
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (PS4, PS5)
PlayStation Classics:
- Star Ocean First Departure R (PS4)
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time (PS4)
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope — 4K & FHD Remaster (PS4)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4)