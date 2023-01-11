A new update has been released for NBA 2K23 Update 1.09 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. NBA 2K23 Update 1.09 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GENERAL
- Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 4, launching this Friday, January 13th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!
- A new game mode, Eras Quick Play, will launch alongside Season 4 this Friday. This new mode is accessible from the Play Now menu and allows you to experience quick play historic matchups with full presentation filters/overlays from any of our supported Eras
- Resolved a rare disconnect that could occur in Play Now Online games when toggling camera settings
- The Bob Lanier “16” stripe has been added to the Detroit Pistons uniforms (available in the next roster update)
- Fixed some visual issues with the City courts for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and San Antonio Spurs
- The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:
- Bol Bol
- James Bouknight (tattoo update)
- Oshae Brissett (tattoo update)
- Clint Capela
- Jordan Clarkson
- Mike Conley
- Torrey Craig (tattoo update)
- Anthony Davis
- DeMar DeRozan (tattoo update)
- Keon Ellis (dynamic hair update)
- Paul George
- Aaron Gordon
- Brandon Ingram
- Josh Jackson
- Derrick Jones Jr. (tattoo update)
- Kai Jones
- Kyle Kuzma (tattoo update)
- Damian Lillard (tattoo update)
- Nassir Little (tattoo update)
- JaVale McGee
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Julius Randle
- Austin Reaves
- Terry Rozier
- Domantas Sabonis
- Ben Simmons (tattoo update)
- Jayson Tatum (tattoo update)
- Duane Washington (dynamic hair update)
- Jaylin Williams (tattoo update)
- The following historic players have received new or updated sculpts:
- Winston Bennett
- Michael Curry
- Greg Foster
- George Gervin
- Eddie Jones
- Jason Kidd
- Greg Kite
- Milt Palacio
- Blair Rasmussen
- Brian Scalabrine
GAMEPLAY
- Reduced on-ball steal effectiveness when reaching across the ball handler’s body and from behind
- Medium Anklebreaker reactions have been removed from Triple Threat moves
- Fixed a rare issue that would cause the player to go beneath the floor if a screen wipe appeared while he was performing a user-controlled rim hang
MyTEAM
- Addressed zoom and camera focus issues in Triple Threat Online games
- Fixed an issue with images not loading for Uniform Cards in Option Packs
- Lineup rules will now ignore boosted Dynamic Duo gem colors for player cards
MyNBA/THE W
- Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W
- Addressed a hang in MyNBA that could occur when going into the Trade Finder menu
- Season awards in MyNBA can now be overridden with players at positions different from the initial winner
- Resolved a rare hang in MyNBA that could occur when simulating through the season with a highly customized league
- Shoes in The W that do not match MyPLAYER’s signed brand can now be equipped in the Street look.
Source:NBA 2K23
