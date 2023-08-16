Mortal Kombat 1 Beta Test: Everything You Need to Know

Only a few days are left until the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 1 beta test, and we have gathered all the important details you need to know. This article will cover the trial date, characters, download size, and instructions on how to redeem the codes.

How to Get a Beta Code

If you want to participate in the beta test, all you need to do is pre-order a copy of the game. Once you complete the pre-order, a beta code will be sent to the email associated with your account.

It’s crucial to associate this code with a Warner Bros account and select the desired gaming platform for download. Following this process, you will receive a redemption code for PS5 and Xbox Series X digital stores.

Beta Test Dates and Contents

The Mortal Kombat 1 beta will commence on August 18 and continue until 5:00 pm on August 21 PT. NetherRealm Studios has revealed the available content for the beta test on all gaming platforms:

Playable Characters:

Johnny Cage

Kenshi

Kitana

Li Mei

Liu Kang

Sub Zero

Cameo Appearances:

Arenas:

Teahouse

Johnny Cage Mansion

Download Size

PlayStation Life Size has divulged that the beta will have a file size of 12,705GB. It is presumed that the download size for Xbox Series X | S will be similar.

Online Competitive Mode

If you wish to access the online competitive mode during the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta, a PlayStation Plus subscription is required on PS5, while Xbox Game Live Gold is necessary on Xbox Series X | S.

New Character Leak

In an unprecedented leak, a new character named Kameo has been revealed recently.