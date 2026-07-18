James DeMonaco, the filmmaker known for creating The Purge series, is set to direct a new project titled Vigilant for Miramax. This film will explore a dystopian premise in which a pilot program incentivizes everyday citizens to engage in crime fighting by offering financial rewards for the capture of wanted criminals. As the nation gears up for a critical vote to expand this program across the country, the narrative examines the increasingly blurry lines between heroism and vigilantism, placing the nation in a precarious position close to anarchy.

Vigilant is reported to share a thematic essence with The Purge, a series that also meddles with moral dilemmas surrounding crime and societal order. The film’s screenplay was crafted by Tyler Stevens and Wade Stanton, with DeMonaco contributing a rewrite alongside Krystal and Alon Ziv, who worked on The Purge television series.

Miramax took on the project under the leadership of CEO Jonathan Glickman, who brought the concept with him from his previous company, Panoramic. The film is being produced by Sébastien K. Lemercier, while additional oversight comes from Miramax Film Group President Ali Loewy and Vice President of Film, Arianna D’Andrea. DeMonaco is represented by UTA, and both Stevens and Stanton are represented by WME, Range, and the law firm Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

This news arrives following a successful summer for Miramax, marked by the revival of the comedy genre with the Wayans Brothers’ franchise, Scary Movie, which has grossed over $228 million globally. Looking ahead, Miramax is also set to release an action title directed by Frankie Shaw, starring Liam Neeson, titled 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank.

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The development of Vigilant represents a continuation of DeMonaco’s exploration of complex societal themes through the lens of speculative fiction, promising to engage audiences with its provocative questions surrounding morality, justice, and civic responsibility.