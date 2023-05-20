A new update has been released for Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Update 1.12 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Update 1.12 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred during missions when an agent didn’t have a right-handed weapon equipped.
- Fixed a crash that occurred due to the mission camera not being initialized correctly during a mission start.
- Fixed a crash that occurred during a battle when the followed agent’s camera wasn’t set.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the riding perk “Shepherd” to reduce speed from herding instead of increasing it.
- Fixed a bug that caused an endless conversation with a noble party.
- Fixed a bug that caused all troops to inflict more damage than intended, resulting in incorrect auto-battle results.
Multiplayer
Fixes
- Improved lobby server stability.
- Fixed a bug that caused connection issues for longer-running official custom servers.
- Fixed a bug that caused the “get_jump_action failed” log to be spammed in the custom server console.
Modding
- [MP] Updated the voice chat system to match the flexible number of Skirmish players (to prevent crashes with more than 6 vs 6 matches).
- This should also resolve the custom server crash that occurred when the player distribution in a Skirmish match temporarily shifted to, for example, 5 vs 7 (due to a player switching to the opposing team before the player who lost connection reconnected to the match).
Source:Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord