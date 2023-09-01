How to Install Steam on Mac and Enjoy a World of Games

If you want to play amazing games, learning to install Steam on Mac will open up a whole world of fun. Although many games are available elsewhere, such as within Apple Arcade or from the Mac App Store, Steam has long become a staple of PC gaming – with Mac users joining the party in 2010 to enjoy thousands of titles ranging from indie gems to blockbusters.

In this guide, we will show you how to download the Steam app on your Mac, giving you access to the Steam store and allowing you to play the games. Steam can also be enjoyed on newer Apple silicon Macs. However, knowing how to install Rosetta on Mac will ensure you can enjoy titles created for Intel chips. Let’s get started!

Step 1: Launch your browser and navigate to store.steampowered.com

To install Steam on your Mac, open a browser and enter store.steampowered.com into the address bar. Once the page loads, you will find the “Install Steam” option in the top right-hand corner. Click on it to proceed.

Step 2: Click the blue “Install Steam” button

You will see a blue “Install Steam” button on the page that appears. Click on this button to initiate the download process. It’s important to note that this button should have an Apple logo. If you don’t see the logo, click on another button below it with the Apple logo.

Step 3: Find and launch the downloaded file

After clicking the “Install Steam” button, the file will start downloading. Once the download is complete, you can find the file in your downloads folder. Alternatively, you can click on the download icon in your browser (usually located at the top right corner) to find the downloaded file. In Safari, for example, the download icon is at the top right. Locate the file named “steam.dmg” and double-click on it to launch the installation process.

Step 4: Install Steam by dragging the Steam logo

When you double-click “steam.dmg,” a window with the Steam logo and an “Applications” folder icon will open. Drag the Steam logo and drop it onto the “Applications” folder icon. This will install the Steam app on your Mac.

Step 5: Launch the Steam app and create or log into your account

Once the installation is complete, you can launch the Steam app. If you already have a Steam account, enter your account name and password to log in. If you don’t have an account yet, click “Create a New Account” and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 6: Find and install games on Steam

Now that you have installed Steam and logged into your account, you can start looking for games to play. To find Mac-specific games, click on the Search icon within the Steam app. Scroll down the search options and tick the ” macOS ” box under the “Narrow by OS” section. This will filter the search results to show games compatible with Mac. To install a game, click on its title’s description page and locate the “Install” icon.

And there you have it! Following these simple steps, you have successfully installed Steam on your Mac and can now enjoy various games. Whether you’re into indie titles or blockbuster hits, the Steam store offers many options for Mac gaming enthusiasts. So go ahead, download your favorite games, and have fun!