Merge Games Announces Smalland: Survive the Wilderness for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Trailer Released for Smalland: Survive the Wilderness

Merge Games has recently announced the upcoming release of Smalland: Survive the Wilderness for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Accompanying the announcement is a thrilling trailer that gives players a glimpse into the multiplayer survival game.

Release Date for Smalland: Survive the Wilderness

Smalland: Survive the Wilderness is set to be released on December 7, providing players with an immersive and challenging experience in a vast and untamed wilderness.