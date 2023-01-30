Another day, another PS Plus leak, and it looks like PS Essential subscribers will be getting OlliOlli World, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Evil Dead: The Game, and Mafia: The Definitive Edition.

All four can be played on PS4 consoles, and OlliOlli World, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and Evil Dead: The Game is also optimized for PS5.

The news came from our old friend Billbil-kun, who leaked the PS Plus freebie lineup through a French forum for months.

They say the games will be available from February 7 to March 6 and warn that Mafia DE may be used in some places instead. We need to find out where or with what, however.

PREMIERE February 2023 PS Plus Monthly Games (+DLC) 🔹OlliOlli World (PS5 | PS4)

🔹Mafia Definitive Edition* (PS4)

🔹Evil Dead The Game (PS5 | PS4)

🔹Destiny 2 Beyond Light [DLC] (PS5 | PS4) ⌛️Feb 7th – March 6th *Other titles may replace Mafia DE or be added in some regions pic.twitter.com/y8F9tgYxon — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) January 29, 2023

By the way, you can still get the January 2023 lineup. It includes Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, which is getting a sequel, Jedi Survivor, in March. Bethesda’s online-focused RPG Fallout 76 also joins PS Plus Essential (it’s already in PS Plus Extra).