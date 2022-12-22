A new update has been released for DNF Duel Update 1.09 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. DNF Duel Update 1.09 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v1.09 patch.
|Dodge
|Hold → and press G
|Reduced the recovery.
|Moved up the activation timing for Invulnerability against hits, effective immediately upon performing the skill.
|Moved up the activation timing for Invulnerability against Projectiles, effective immediately upon activating the skill.
|Guard Cancel Attack
|→＋B+S while guarding
|Adjusted the recovery on oneself/stun on the opponent to reduce the hit/guard frame gaps.
|airborne MS skills
|MS while airborne
|Adjusted to face the opponent immediately after performing the skill.
|Berserker
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 980 from 950.
|Guard Gauge
|–
|Increased to 1200 from 1050.
|Awakening Effect
|–
|Adjusted to recover HP with the existing White Damage intact.
(Before: Recovered the existing White Life first.)
|Added ‘Attack Increase’ effect.
|Added ‘White Life Damage on Block (Chip Damage) Increase’ effect.
|Jumping A
|A while airborne
|Increased hit stun.
|Ghost Slash
|S
|Expanded the hitbox.
|Increased the knockdown time for hit while airborne.
|Upward Slash
|↓+S
|Can be jump canceled upon hit.
|Ashe Fork
|↓+S while airborne
|The second hit can connect against knocked down opponents.
|Gore Cross: Expulsion
|→+S＞S
|Reduced the recovery.
|Raging Fury (Standard/during Frenzy)
|↓+MS/ ↓+MS during Frenzy
|The last hit launches the opponent higher.
|Bloodlust (Standard)
|←+MS
|Reduced the recovery upon hit.
|Increased the knockdown time.
|Bloodlust (during Frenzy)
|←+MS during Frenzy
|Reduced the recovery upon hit.
|Increased the knockdown time.
|Vanguard
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 1100 from 1000.
|Guard Gauge
|–
|Increased to 1200 from 1050.
|Awakening Effect
|–
|Added ‘Attack Increase’ effect.
|Added ‘White Life Damage on Block (Chip Damage) Increase’ effect.
|Crouching Guard
|↓+G
|Reduced the hurtbox.
|Standard B
|B
|Reduced the recovery.
|Can connect against knocked down opponents.
|Crouching B
|↓+B
|Reduced the recovery.
|Cleave: Upper
|↓+S
|Can be jump canceled.
|Brandish
|MS
|Can be immediately followed-up by ‘Inferno Charge’, ‘Crescent Slash’ and ‘Behead’ upon activating the skill.
※ Possible even on whiff
|Inferno Charge
|MS during Brandish
|Reduced the recovery.
|Reduced the start-up for Invulnerability against Projectiles.
|Behead
|←+MS during Brandish
|Reduced the recovery.
|Earthshatter
|→＋MS
|Reduced the recovery.
|Expanded the knockback range of the second hit
|Wall bounces the opponent upon the second hit.
|Devastate
|←+MS
|Reduced the recovery.
|Removed the upper body hurtbox during the spinning move upon activating the skill.
|Reduced the start-up of the last hit.
|Expanded the hitbox of the last hit.
|The last hit launches the opponent higher.
|Increased block stun of the last hit.
|Increased the guardback of the last hit.
|Lunge Strike
|↓+MS
|Expanded the hitbox.
|Doom Glaive
|MS while airborne
|Expanded the hitbox of the first hit.
|Increased the block stun of the first hit.
|Can be dash canceled upon hit.
|Striker
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 950 from 900.
|Guard Gauge
|–
|Increased to 1150 from 1000.
|Awakening Effect
|–
|Added ‘Guard Gauge Damage Increase’ effect.
|Added ‘White Life Damage on Block (Chip Damage) Increase’ effect.
|Crushing Fist
|→+S
|Can be canceled with various MP skills.
※ Possible even on whiff
|Low Kick
|←+S
|Reduced the recovery.
|Air Walk
|S while airborne
|The opponent bounces off the ground harder when hit while airborne.
|Shadowless Kick
|MS
|Can be jump canceled upon the third hit.
|Decreased the knockback range.
|Mountain Pusher
|→+MS
|Can be dash canceled upon hit.
|One Inch Punch
|←+MS
|Can be dash canceled.
|Grappler
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 1100 from 1050.
|Guard Gauge
|–
|Increased to 1250 from 1100.
|Awakening Effect
|–
|Can cancel charged MP skills with other MP skills. ※ Possible even on whiff
|the follow-up motion of ‘Seismic Crash’ can be canceled with other MP skills.
※ Possible even on whiff
|Added ‘Defense Increase.’
|Crouching A
|↓+A
|Launches the opponent higher when hit while airborne.
|High Kick
|↓+S
|Extended the untech time.
|Air Steiner (Standard/Hold)
|←+S/←+S (Hold)
|Reduced the landing recovery.
|Slam Kick (Standard)
|S while airborne
|Ground bounces the opponent even without Counter Hit.
|Magnumsault (Standard)
|MS
|The second hit launches the opponent higher.
|Reduced the damage scaling for combos.
|Increased the block stun.
|Seismic Crash
|↓+MS
|Moved up the Counter Hit timing.
|Shoulder Tackle (Standard)
|→+MS
|Reduced the recovery.
|Launches the opponent high upon Counter Hit.
|Shoulder Tackle (Hold)
|Hold →+MS
|Reduced the recovery.
|Break Down (Hold)
|Hold ←+MS
|Increased the knockdown time.
|Aerial Break Down (Hold)
|Hold MS while airborne
|Reduced the recovery.
|Ranger
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 980 from 950.
|Guard Gauge
|–
|Increased to 1150 from 1000.
|Awakening Effect
|–
|Increased the debuff duration.
|Standard A
|A
|Can be dash canceled.
|Crouching A
|↓+A
|Reduced the start-up.
|Reduced the recovery.
|Windmill
|→+S
|Can connect against knocked down opponents.
|Triple Tap
|←+S
|The first hit can be jump canceled.
|G-14 Buster
|S while airborne
|Reduced the recovery for easier follow up while airborne.
|Deadly Approach
|→+MS
|Can be canceled with ‘Scud Genocide.’
|Scud Genocide
|MS while airborne
|The opponent slowly falls on knees upon the final hit.
|Launcher
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 950 from 900.
|Guard Gauge
|–
|Increased to 1150 from 1000.
|Awakening Effect
|–
|Added ‘Attack Increase’ effect.
|Added ‘Guard Gauge Damage Increase’ effect.
|Standard A
|A
|Increased hit stun.
|Extended the untech time.
|Crouching A
|↓+A
|Reduced the start-up.
|Reduced the recovery.
|Increased hitstop duration.
|Increased hit stun.
|Extended the untech time.
|Can be followed-up by ‘Standard A.’
|Airborne A
|A while airborne
|Increased hitstop duration.
|Launches the opponent higher.
|Reduced the recovery.
|Standard B
|B
|The Disarming motion can be canceled with MP skills.
|Crouching B
|↓+B
|Can be canceled with various skills. ※ Possible even on whiff
|Launches the opponent higher.
|Airborne B
|B while airborne
|Expanded the hitbox.
|FM-31 Grenade Launcher
|↓+S
|Removed the upper body hurtbox from before to immediately after activation.
|Can be jump canceled.
|Reduced the damage scaling for combos.
|Spriggan
|←+S
|Reduced knockback distance.
|Laser Rifle
|S while airborne
|Reduced the landing recovery.
|Increased hit stun.
|Adjusted to untechable.
|Charge Laser Rifle
|MS
|Reduced the MP cost.
|Increased the hit stun.
|Increased the block stun
|Extended the untech time.
|BBQ
|↓+MS
|Reduced the recovery on hit.
|Launches the opponent higher.
|X-1 Extruder
|→+MS
|Reduced the recovery.
|Can connect against knocked down opponents.
|FM-92 mk2 Lancer
|←+MS
|Reduced the MP cost.
|Quantum Bomb
|MS while airborne
|Increased the minimum damage.
|Inquisitor
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 930 from 850.
|Guard Gauge
|–
|Increased to 1150 from 1000.
|Awakening Effect
|–
|Added ‘Guard Break Resistance Increase’ effect.
|Added ‘Moving Speed Increase’ effect.
|Crouch
|↓
|Adjusted the hurtbox for consistency.
|Jump
|↑
|Reduced the landing time.
|Crouching A
|↓+A
|Reduced the start-up.
|Reduced the recovery.
|Standard B
|B
|Reduced the recovery.
|Punishing Cross
|S
|Reduced the recovery.
|Rising Cut
|↓+S
|Reduced the recovery.
|Cut-in Dash
|→+S
|Can be canceled with various MP skills.
|Flege’s Essence
|←+S
|Can be followed-up by ‘Cut-in Dash.’
※ Possible even on whiff
|Reduced the damage scaling for combos.
|Raid
|↓+S while airborne
|Moved up the cancel timing after landing.
|Can be followed-up by ‘Cut-in Dash’ after landing.
|Summary Justice
|→+MS
|Reduced the recovery.
|Increased the hit back of the last slash.
|Increased the guardback of the last slash.
|Increased the stun on the opponent for guarding the third hit.
|God’s Wrath
|MS while airborne
|Reduced the recovery.
|Crusader
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 1130 from 1100.
|Guard Gauge
|–
|Increased to 1300 from 1200.
|Awakening Effect
|–
|Enhanced ‘Defense Increase’ effect.
|Enhanced ‘Guard Break Resistance Increase’ effect.
|Enhanced ‘White Life Damage Recovery Speed Increase’ effect.
|Crouch
|↓
|Reduced the hurtbox.
|Crouching Guard
|↓+G
|Reduced the hurtbox.
|Crouching A
|↓+A
|Reduced the start-up.
|Reduced the recovery.
|Launches the opponent higher.
|Airborne A
|A while airborne
|Reduced the landing recovery.
|Standard B
|B
|Reduced the recovery.
|Airborne B
|B while airborne
|Increased hit stun.
|The opponent staggers upon grounded Counter Hit.
|The opponent bounces off the ground upon hit while airborne.
|Hammer of Repentance
|S
|The opponent staggers upon grounded hit.
|Flash Sphere
|→+S
|Can be followed-up after ‘Standard A’, ‘Standard A follow-up’, ‘Crouching A’, ‘Standard B’, ‘Crouching B’, ‘Hammer of Repentance (airborne)’, and ‘Sacred Upper.’
|Saint Counter
|←+S
|Can be followed-up after ‘Standard A’, ‘Standard A follow-up’, ‘Crouching A’, ‘Standard B’, ‘Crouching B’, ‘Hammer of Repentance (airborne)’, and ‘Sacred Upper.’
|Hammer of Repentance (airborne)
|S while airborne
|The opponent staggers upon grounded hit.
|Miracle Splitter
|MS
|Reduced the start-up for Invulnerability against Projectiles.
|Extended the untech time upon the first hit.
|Spear of Victory
|MS while airborne
|Reduced the landing recovery.
|Apocalypse
|←+MS during Grace of Lemidios, while airborne
|Reduced the MP cost.
|Reduced the recovery for easier follow-up while airborne.
|Swift Master
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 900 from 850.
|Guard Gauge
|–
|Increased to 1150 from 1000.
|Awakening Effect
|–
|Various MP skills can be canceled with Wind Orb. ※ Possible even on whiff
|Added ‘MP Recovery Speed Increase’ effect.
|Airborne B
|B while airborne
|Increased the hit stun.
|Increased the block stun.
|Sweeping Wind
|→+S
|The first hit can be jump canceled.
|Wind Blaster (airborne)
|S while airborne
|Expanded the hitbox.
|Relentless Biting Wind
|MS
|Reduced the recovery when performed while airborne.
|Wind Orb
|→+MS
|Reduced the MP cost.
|The start-up motion can be canceled with ‘Storm Quaker.’
|Reduced the recovery when performed while airborne.
|Wind Twist
|←+MS
|The start-up motion can be canceled with ‘Vortex Hurricane.’
|Reduced the recovery when performed while airborne.
|Enchantress
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 900 from 850.
|Guard Gauge
|–
|Increased to 1150 from 1000.
|Awakening Effect
|–
|Added ‘White Life Damage Recovery Speed Increase’ effect.
|Added ‘MP Recovery Speed Increase’ effect.
|Crouch
|↓
|Adjusted the hurtbox for consistency.
|Dodge
|Hold → and press G
|Reduced the recovery.
|Added invulnerability against hit immediately upon activating the skill.
|Added invulnerability against Projectiles immediately upon activating the skill and after the movement.
|Madd, It’s Time to Dance!
|↓+S
|Can be jump canceled upon connecting with Enchantress’ hit.
|Aerial Lantern Firebomb
|S while airborne
|Reduced the landing recovery.
|Harvest
|→+MS
|Reduced the recovery.
|Increased the minimum damage.
|Launches the opponent higher.
|Extended the untech time.
|Madd the Guard
|↓+MS during Showtime!
|Increased the knockdown time.
|Kunoichi
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 930 from 900.
|Guard Gauge
|–
|Increased to 1150 from 1000.
|Awakening Effect
|–
|Added ‘White Life Damage on Block (Chip Damage) Increase’ effect.
|Added ‘Movement Speed Increase’ effect.
|Flame Cut
|S
|Can be followed-up by ‘Rising Cut.’
|Rising Cut
|↓+S
|Can be jump canceled upon hit.
|Can be followed-up by ‘Flying Squirrel.’
|Kunai Throw
|→+S
|Can be followed-up by ‘Ninpo: Log Clone.’
※ Possible even on whiff
|Ninpo: Log Clone
|←+S
|Reduced the start-up for Invulnerability.
|Flying Squirrel
|↓+S while airborne
|Reduced the recovery.
|Reduced the landing recovery.
|Ghostblade
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 950 from 900.
|Guard Gauge
|–
|Increased to 1150 from 1000.
|Awakening Effect
|–
|Added ‘Guard Gauge Damage Increase.’
|Added ‘Movement Speed Increase.’
|Crouch
|↓
|Reduced the hurtbox.
|Crouching Guard
|↓+G
|Reduced the hurtbox.
|Ultimate Phantom Slash
|S
|Adjusted block stun, making the opponent guard until the last hit.
|Spectral Eradication
|↓+S
|Reduced the recovery.
|Can be canceled with ‘Ghost Retracer.’
|Drive Slash (2rd hit)
|→+S＞S
|Expanded the hitbox.
|Drive Slash (3rd hit)
|→+S＞S＞S
|Expanded the hitbox.
|Can be canceled with MP skills upon hit.
|Cross Slash
|S while airborne
|Reduced the recovery.
|Ghost: Single Strike
|MS
|Extended the untech time.
|Dyad: Soul Cross
|MS>MS
|Can be canceled with ‘Ghost Retracer.’
|Ghost Retracer
|↓+MS
|Reduced the recovery upon teleporting.
|Hitman
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 1020 from 1000.
|Guard Gauge
|–
|Increased to 1200 from 1050.
|Crouching Guard
|↓+G
|Reduced the hurtbox.
|Crouching B
|↓+B
|Launches the opponent higher.
|Dead Lift
|↓+S
|Can be jump canceled upon the second hit.
|Dead Six
|S while airborne
|Extended the untech time.
|Sweep
|←+MS
|Reduced the recovery.
|Launches the opponent higher.
|Trouble Shooter
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 1080 from 1050.
|Guard Gauge
|–
|Increased to 1200 from 1050.
|Awakening Effect
|–
|Various MP skills can be canceled with the second hit of ‘Get on Fire.’
※ Possible even on whiff
|Crouching A
|↓+A
|Reduced the start-up.
|Reduced the recovery.
|G-Bomb
|→+S
|Can be followed-up by ‘Swashbuckler’s Refreshment.’
※ Possible even on whiff
|Black Crescent
|↓+S
|Can be jump canceled.
|Oppression
|←+MS
|Reduced landing recovery while awakened.
|Dragon Knight
|Skill
|Skill Command
|The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.
|HP
|–
|Increased to 930 from 900.
Source:DNF Duel
ADVERTISEMENT