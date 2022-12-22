Skill Skill Command The following changes have been made in v.1.09 patch.

HP – Increased to 1100 from 1000.

Guard Gauge – Increased to 1200 from 1050.

Awakening Effect – Added ‘Attack Increase’ effect.

Added ‘White Life Damage on Block (Chip Damage) Increase’ effect.

Crouching Guard ↓+G Reduced the hurtbox.

Standard B B Reduced the recovery.

Can connect against knocked down opponents.

Crouching B ↓+B Reduced the recovery.

Cleave: Upper ↓+S Can be jump canceled.

Brandish MS Can be immediately followed-up by ‘Inferno Charge’, ‘Crescent Slash’ and ‘Behead’ upon activating the skill.

※ Possible even on whiff

Inferno Charge MS during Brandish Reduced the recovery.

Reduced the start-up for Invulnerability against Projectiles.

Behead ←+MS during Brandish Reduced the recovery.

Earthshatter →＋MS Reduced the recovery.

Expanded the knockback range of the second hit

Wall bounces the opponent upon the second hit.

Devastate ←+MS Reduced the recovery.

Removed the upper body hurtbox during the spinning move upon activating the skill.

Reduced the start-up of the last hit.

Expanded the hitbox of the last hit.

The last hit launches the opponent higher.

Increased block stun of the last hit.

Increased the guardback of the last hit.

Lunge Strike ↓+MS Expanded the hitbox.

Doom Glaive MS while airborne Expanded the hitbox of the first hit.

Increased the block stun of the first hit.